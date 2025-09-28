Footage Of Terence Crawford Gunpoint Police Stop Circulates As Omaha Mayor Responds
Undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford was the recipient of a victory parade in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, on September 28, which was the result of his upset victory over Canelo Alvarez earlier this month.
The parade itself was a wonderful affair, and Crawford received his well-deserved flowers from his peers, his coaching staff, and many other members of the boxing community. When Crawford was addressing the media at one point on Saturday, he made it clear that he intended to go out and party that night to revel in his massive victory.
However, it now seems that Crawford's Saturday night went awry, and had to a tense exchange with police.
On Sunday morning, a video posted by Facebook user Dre Jimmy started making waves, as it allegedly showed Crawford at the wheel of a car having a tense exchange with a police officer. The officer can be seen holding a gun and pointing it at Crawford, and beckoning the champion to get out of the car.
Crawford yelled, "I'm not reaching for no gun, bro!" before stepping out of the car.
The video has now began to go viral on social media.
Omaha Mayor Responds to Terence Crawford Incident with Police
On September 28, the Omaha Police Department confirmed what the video seems to convey, as they released a statement on that read, "Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schumaderer are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving Terence 'Bud' Crawford early Sunday morning."
The statement goes on to confirm that the stop was caused by, "a vehicle driving recklessly," and the driver was confirmed to be Crawford, and all four occupants in the vehicle were removed from the car at gunpoint. What's more, another person in the vehicle was carrying a legal firearm.
Omaha Mayor John Ewing has also issued a statement on Facebook, saying, "My statement on Bud Crawford traffic stop:
"I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence 'Bud' Crawford on a traffic stop downtown early this morning. After learning of this, I spoke personally to Bud Crawford. I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships.
"Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings," Ewing continued.
"Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion. We held a great parade and great event at Heartland of America park. The evening birthday party at Steelhouse, which I and members of my team attended, was a showing of joy and pride. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended," he added.
"Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha."
It seems that there's still more to come from this developing story.
