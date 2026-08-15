Ernesto Mercado to Enter the Ring With Rapper YG in Atlanta

Heavy hitter and top prospect Ernesto "Tito" Mercado trained at Hall of Famer "Sugar" Shane Mosley's gym in Big Bear ahead of his showdown this weekend.

Mercado is set to face Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe in the co-main event of the Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott fight card on Saturday, Aug. 15, live on DAZN from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"Mercado is one of the hardest punchers in boxing," said Dmitry Salita, President of Salita Promotions. "We don't just want to make him a world champion. That's an important benchmark. We want to make him a household name. That's why he will walk to the ring with Rapper YG."

Ernest Mercado | Salita Promotions / Johnny Rueg

West Coast rapper YG is collaborating with undefeated boxing knockout artist Ernesto "Tito" Mercado to perform his official ring walkout song for his fight this weekend.

Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) spent over a month in Big Bear with his longtime trainer, Ernesto Mercado Sr. One of the most famous boxers to ever come out of the Inland Empire, Sugar Shane Mosley served as his training advisor. The 140-pound prospect has signed a long-term partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records.

"After Sugar Shane invited us to train at his gym, it was a no-brainer to have a fellow Pomona legend like Shane part of our camp," Mercado Sr. said in a press statement. "The elevation, the isolation are all key to helping us stay focused and away from distractions as we prepare for Aug. 15.

"We've been meticulous in this camp about setting up Tito's shots. He's looking really good. He's ready. He's willing to go through deep waters, go in there and do what a lot of other fighters won't do. I'm really seeing that in this camp and as he continues to grow as a fighter. He has all the ingredients to be great. He can be bent, but can't be broken."

Sugar Shane Mosley of nearby Pomona, CA, trained in Big Bear for much of his Hall of Fame career. Big Bear has, to some extent, gone out of fashion as a boxing training ground. Still, this century has been home to major training camps for Oscar De La Hoya, Fernando Vargas, Gennady Golovkin, and, of course, Shane Mosley.

"Tito has a lot of great talent - speed, great power, and movement," Mosley said in a press statement. "His approach to the fight is really high quality. He has the mentality of a champion; it'll only be a matter of time until he becomes one.

Mercado returns to Atlanta for another fight

Ernesto Mercado | Salita Promotions / Johnny Rueg /@johnnyrueg

This weekend's fight is a homecoming for the 24-year-old Mercado, who made his professional debut on July 31, 2021, in Atlanta as well.

The 140 lb division could end up being an exciting one, though a lot of the talent in the weight class has recently moved up to 147 lbs. Mercado is still young, and it is likely a path he will take in his career as well.

"I can't wait to put on a show for the fans at State Farm Arena. I'm going to keep the crowd on its feet and warm it up for the GWOAT," Mercado said in a press release.

Mercado is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF and No. 4 by the WBO. Though beating Tagoe might not be enough to earn a title shot for the WBO title currently held by Shakur Stevenson, Mercado could earn an IBF title shot.