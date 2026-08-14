Claressa Shields Issues Threat to Kaye Scott Ahead of Showdown

When you walk around calling yourself the "GWOAT," the pressure to succeed becomes intense. However, after winning 18 world titles across five different weight classes, Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KO) established her reputation as an all-time great.

Moreover, she has brought attention to women's boxing in a way that hasn't been seen since the eras of Christy Martin and Laila Ali. Yet, without a famous lineage or a cinematic-worthy backstory, Shields managed to make her way into the limelight through her dominant performances and her ability to stack rounds decisively.

Meanwhile, unified middleweight champion Kaye Scott (5-1-1, O KO) doesn't possess Shields' acclaim or experience. However, what she does have is something that Shields wants: two more world championships. Outside of money and prestige, the Flint-born fighter is a belt hunter, looking to win titles everywhere while adding to her legacy.

Scott stands in the way.

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Shields threatens to destroy Kaye Scott

Shields is eyeing history, and Scott is an obstacle in her way, one that the future Hall of Famer addressed during this week's final press conference.

"I didn't underestimate you. But I want you to understand that when God gives me an opportunity to perform on a big stage in Atlanta, it's really nothing against you. I just have to perform at a very high level to destroy you."

Shields is not underestimating Scott; her strong amateur background presents a real challenge. When the punches start to fly, it's probable that the Australian champion will stand her ground. However, the question remains: could Scott be the one to halt Shields in her tracks?

Shields' legacy implications

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta will host the battle, and the multi-division champion understands the meaning of the fight.

“To be the first woman to headline here at State Farm Arena in Atlanta is insane... That's what motivates me, to keep breaking barriers and keep making it possible for the girls that come after me.”

Scott enters the fight as the clear underdog, taking on a highly respected and skilled champion in her home arena, surrounded by supportive fans. Despite this challenging situation, her extensive amateur experience gives her a sense of confidence, alleviating any pressure she might feel.

"So, I am very much used to having to talk to media and do this kind of stuff. I feel like I am probably in a better position than some of her other opponents," Scott said.

Claressa Shields | Getty Images.

For the first time in quite a while, Shields will be up against a taller opponent who prefers to box rather than throw wild punches in search of a knockout. Scott has the opportunity to establish the pace by disrupting Shields' rhythm. So far, Scott does not appear to be a brawler and is more of a strategic fighter. This approach could help her score points and win rounds.