Ex-WWE Star Gzim Selmani Makes BKFC Debut in Style With 2nd-Round TKO

Gzim Selmani can now officially add undefeated bare-knuckle boxer to his resume.

Selmani, formerly known as the WWE tag team star 'Rezar,' re-entered the combat sports scene after parting with the professional wrestling company in late 2025. The 31-year-old signed with the BKFC later that year and finally made his long-awaited debut at BKFC Newcastle, where he passed his first test with flying colors.

Selmani survived an early knockdown to score a second-round TKO win over Daniel Curtin in his bloody BKFC debut.

WHAT A POST-FIGHT PROMO 😳🤬



Gzim Selmani (FKA Rezar) may have set the record for F-bombs in a post-fight interview. #BKFCNEWCASTLE



(via @bareknucklefc) pic.twitter.com/1cbmjdy77h — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) March 14, 2026

The fight ended violently, but it was not always smooth sailing for Selmani. 'The Albanian Psycho' absorbed an early knockdown before landing four of his own, including the final sequence that ended the fight.

Selmani officially landed 28 punches while absorbing just eight in return from Curtin, who barely made it out of the first round. Selmani turned Curtin into a bloody mess by the end of the fight, with blood gushing out of his forehead, nose and cheek.

While Selmani has previous MMA experience, the fight was his first sanctioned bout in over 11 years. His last fight was a second-round TKO loss to Daniel Gallemore at Bellator 130, which dropped his professional MMA record to 4-2.

Gzim Selmani cuts fiery promo after BKFC debut win

As a WWE veteran, Selmani certainly did not miss the opportunity to cut a promo after his win. The Albanian might not be a wrestler anymore, but he will always be an entertainer.

"I'm here to knock motherf****** out anywhere in the world," Selmani said in the ring after the fight. "Come get it, motherf******. I'll f***ing throw down with everybody. Give it to me. I'm the motherf****** Albanian Psycho. I'm the motherf***** who came from WWE to this place. I fought my a** off, and I'm here. I'm here to stay whether you like it or not."

Selmani is now the most interesting addition to a BKFC heavyweight division that has heated up in the last few months. With a new champion in place and multiple contenders already lined up, the division has quietly become one of the most competitive in bare-knuckle boxing.

Selmani aims to fight three to four more times before the end of the year, he told KO on SI before making his BKFC debut. A three-win 2026 campaign would likely vault him into the BKFC's top-five rankings, which is what he expects by the end of his first 12 months with the promotion.