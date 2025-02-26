Exclusive: Vergil Ortiz Jr. Breaks Down The Madrimov Fight [Video]
Perhaps no fighter traveled as far as Victor Ortiz Jr. to appear on the historic Riyadh Season card this past weekend, and he can't wait to return to Dallas and his grandmother's homemade enchiladas.
Ortiz Jr. showed his versatility against Israil Madrimov for the WBC Interim World Super Welter. Madrimov's only loss was against Terrence Crawford, and many felt that he would have won their August 2024 match in Los Angeles.
Vergil Ortiz Jr. has the potential to be the next breakout Mexican-American boxing star to become a household name, following in the footsteps of his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins were both ringside for Vergil Ortiz's victory.
Ortiz Jr., despite the difficulty of traveling so far for the fight, seemed relaxed to be in Riyadh. Ordering a drink and sitting in the lobby of his hotel, he reflected on the win.
Speaking with KO On SI, Madrimov gave his thoughts on the fight.
"A lot of fans think that he won the rounds but, you know, he hardly landed anything... I had my hands up he was trying to get around my gloves maybe he landed a straight punch here and there but I was jabbing him, I was in control," Ortiz said.
"[The ref] gave him like five final warnings... if he would have took at least one point off and kind of scared him... I probably wouldn't have got this cut in the last 30 seconds of the match."
Ortiz Jr. says there are things he likes about fighting in the deserts of Riyadh versus fighting in that other desert city important to boxing – Las Vegas.
"It's quiet here… I don't feel like I'm trapped here, you know? Like, sometimes you're like, in Vegas, I feel like I'm trapped."
Ortiz Jr. felt well prepared for the fight. Though only a handful of fans were in attendance, he liked Saudi Arabia's solitude, which allowed him to focus on his job.
