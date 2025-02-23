Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photos Meeting Oleksandr Usyk On Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Oleksandr Usyk on social media. Usyk was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 card.
The event took place at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue), and while in town Usyk also visited Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr's training ground to meet up with Ronaldo.
The Portuguese Soccer star posted a collage of photos on social media alongside the heavyweight champion. He wrote:
Great seeing you again, champ! @usykaa
Cristiano Ronaldo was set to attend the boxing event on February 22. However, he went on to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman instead.
Usyk, meanwhile, was in attendance for the spectacular card where several world-class contests took. Usyk, meanwhile, said after the card that he wants to have a rematch against Daniel Dubois next. He said:
I want the next fight with Daniel Dubois, undisputed. London, Riyadh Season, doesn't matter.
Usyk also entertained the idea of the fight taking place in front of a 100,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois fought back in 2023 with the Ukrainian earning a ninth-round KO. However, the contest was controversial as Usyk went down at one point from what was officially deemed a low blow.
Many fans and experts, though, have argued that it was actually a legitimate body shot from Dubois. Usyk seemingly wants to remove all doubts from the contest and have a rematch. He is coming off two back-to-back wins against Tyson Fury.
