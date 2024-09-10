Fans expect an early mid round Knockout from Canelo in his bout vs Berlanga
By Moses Ochieng
Former commentator Jim Lampley believes Canelo Alvarez is in a situation where he will let fans down if he doesn't secure an early to mid-round knockout against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday.
Lampley noted that Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) opted not to fight the three opponents' fans were eager to see him face: David Benavidez, David Morrell, and Terence Crawford. By choosing Berlanga, Canelo is now under pressure to knock him out, but even if he does, it won’t earn him significant recognition since Berlanga isn’t considered one of the top-tier fighters.
“Canelo has put himself in a position where anything other than a middle-round knockout based on his skill and remaining power will be a disappointment,” said Jim Lampley in media reports
Lampley further pointed out that Berlanga’s 16 first-round knockouts early in his career were the result of strategic matchmaking. His former promoters at Top Rank carefully selected opponents to create an impressive-looking record, though it lacked any real quality competition. Despite this, Berlanga decided to part ways with them when he began to struggle as they matched him against slightly tougher opponents.
“He must have a spectacular showing against Berlanga, or this is a failed enterprise. If he goes the full distance and wins a clear decision, that won’t satisfy the audience,” Lampley added about Canelo.
Berlanga might not be ready for this fight, but that isn't a surprise to anyone. It’s just business: promoting a bout to an uninformed audience featuring a fighter with a flashy record and a strong fanbase in parts of New York City.
“If he knocks out Berlanga in four or five rounds, that helps; that will be another positive addition to the resume. But also, to a certain degree, that is what is expected. A tenth-round knockout, that’s expected,” Lampley further expressed.
Despite odds being in Canelo’s favor, Eddie Hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing, believes that Berlanga is fully prepared for the challenge. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) strengthened his case after a decisive sixth-round stoppage of Ireland’s Padraig McCrory in February. That victory made Berlanga the WBA’s mandatory challenger at 168 pounds, though potential bouts against Mexico’s Jaime Munguia and France’s Christian Mbilli did not go through.
Berlanga was selected by Canelo as his opponent for Mexico's Independence Day fight. Since the fight's announcement, both fighters have exchanged verbal jabs, with Berlanga promising to use his jab and ring intelligence to give Canelo a hell of a fight in the ring!