Floyd Mayweather Among Terence Crawford's List Of Favorite Fighters
Terence Crawford is currently one of the best boxers in the world. He is high up the pound-for-pound rankings after capturing world titles in four different weight classes, and has held the undisputed title in two weight divisions.
Crawford is set to fight Canelo Alvarez next on September 13 for the undisputed super middleweight title. He is an elusive fighter who has tremendous finishing instincts and out of his 41 career wins, 31 have come by way of knockout.
Fans might wonder who Crawford appreciated as a fighter growing up. 'Bud' claimed he never had a boxing hero, but when asked who his favorite fighter was, he named Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr.
While speaking with fans in Sydney, Australia, Crawford said:
Roy Jones Jr., Floyd Mayweather. I liked Roy because we had so much in common. He liked the fish, I love the fish. He loved the dogs, I love the dogs. He loved Basketball, I love Basketball. I relate a lot to Roy, so that's why Roy, was, will, and forever be my favorite fighter. Floyd Mayweather's work ethic, the things that he did in the ring, not outside the ring.
Some fans relate Terence Crawford's fighting style to that of Floyd Mayweather. Apart from being a knockout artist, he is tremendous in defense and is always on the hunt for the finish.
A fighter of his caliber is must-watch TV, and Crawford might finally meet his match when he squares off against Canelo Alvarez later in the year, making the event a must-watch spectacle for boxing fans.
