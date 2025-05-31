Maryland Court Rules On Gervonta Davis' Monetary Dispute With Former Manager
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was recently involved in a legal battle with former manager Wayne Roy and creditor Kevin Batiste.
Back in October 2013, Davis signed a five-year agreement with Roy, agreeing that the manager would receive 15% of all fight-related earnings. However, by February 2014, Davis and the pair would agree to end thier working relationship.
A release agreement was reached where Davis had to pay Roy and Batiste $35,000 over the next two years. However, in 2017, they filed a case against 'Tank', claiming they were paid only $2,000. When Davis failed to show up to court, the Judge entered a default order against him finding him in breach of contract.
Davis eventually would pay Roy and Batiste $468,000 to settle the case. However, Roy and Batiste never recorded the judgement satisfied and didn't inform the court of any agreement. Instead, they continued discovery in the case and eventually requested additional payments from Davis for his subsequent fights.
The court has now ruled on the case, finding Gervonta Davis free of any obligation to make additional payments. The court's chief judge Gregory Wells wrote:
Once Davis paid the $468,000, the judgment was satisfied, and there was no longer a money judgment to modify. If there is no money judgment to modify, Creditors cannot continue to pursue post-judgment discovery against Davis for a ‘hypothetical or potential money judgment.’
Gervonta Davis last fought in March and had a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach. 'Tank' and Roach will now face off again in a rematch according to widespread reports. Any official announcement on the matter is yet to come.
