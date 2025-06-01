Armando Resendiz Upsets Caleb Plant, Spoils Jermall Charlo Fight
They say pressure makes diamonds, but on Saturday night, pressure was the key to a big upset victory for Armando Resendiz.
Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) beat former super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant by split decision in a performance not many boxing pundits expected. This was Resendiz's second win of 2025, last stopping Fernando Paliza in the 5th round on February 21st.
"Toro" established the pressure early, making sure he was on the front foot, while Plant (23-3, 14 KOs) tried to battle for foot positioning early on. Plant looked to be doing some good work early on, throwing fast combinations, and changing levels freely. But it was the 3rd round that put the writing on the wall for the direction of the fight.
In that round, Resendiz landed a clean hook that seemed to get a reaction from Plant. In the 6th round, he also landed a short overhand right that hurt Plant badly. "Toro" looked to capitalize on the moment, landing a flush straight right to Plant's chin before the round ended.
From there the momentum was with the 26-year-old from Mexico. Constant pressure, power shots, accuracy and the installation of fear helped Resendiz power through his first 12 round fight. Plant, meanwhile, became more trigger-shy, hesitating to engage on the inside and throwing singular shots rather than combinations.
Resendiz landed 186 of his 600 shots, including 109 of 294 power punches, according to CompuBox.
With "Toro" spoiling a potential matchup between Plant and Jermall Charlo, the 26-year-old called for a fight against the former middleweight champion.
Whatever happens next, Resendiz staked his claim to be in the top 10 at 168 lbs.
The Latest Boxing News
Jermall Charlo Stops Thomas LaManna, Sets Up Fight vs Caleb Plant
Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo On Collision Course Ahead of Returns On Saturday
Maryland Court Rules On Gervonta Davis' Monetary Dispute With Former Manager
Manny Pacquiao Admits He Must 'Punish' Himself For Mario Barrios Fight