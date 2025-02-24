Floyd Mayweather Picks The Best Pound-For-Pound Boxer In The World
Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters to ever live. He retired with a professional record of 50-0-0.
Mayweather is also one of the biggest draws in boxing history. Apart from his physical attributes, what made Mayweather great was his exceptional boxing IQ.
He has now revealed who he thinks is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It's not Oleksandr Usyk or Mayweather's former opponent Canelo Alvarez. Rather, Mayweather believes Terence Crawford is the pound-for-pound king.
On February 12, Mayweather spoke with Unanimous Decision, saying:
I think Terence Crawford is the best boxer pound-for-pound in the world right now. He is in a great position and it is good to see. He has a beautiful family. We are all entitled to our own opinion. In the sport of boxing right now, we need to stick together.
He added:
We need to push each other to be great instead of arguing on social media. I found myself the younger Floyd Mayweather going back and forth with people, but I'm in a better place.
Terence Crawford is 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins. He is undoubtedly one of the most skillful boxers in the world at the moment. 'Bud' holds wins over the likes of Amir Khan, Errol Spence Jr, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, and more in his career.
Crawford might have the chance to add another legend to his resume in his next fight. There have been talks about a potential Canelo Alvarez showdown at 168 lbs next. The fight is rumored to take place in September 2025.
