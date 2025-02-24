Floyd Mayweather Celebrates 48th Birthday With Lavish Club Blowout, Boxing Display
February 24, 2025 marks the 48th birthday of the legendary boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr.
While what Mayweather has accomplished with the gloves on (a perfect 50-0 professional record, 15 major world championships spanning five different weight classes, and dozens of Fighter of the Year awards) is remarkable, perhaps what's most impressive is the money Mayweather has managed to make as a result of his success.
Mayweather's boxing career has reportedly left him with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. And he has shown countless times that he's more than willing to spend this money in lavish ways.
This was shown through a February 17 article from TMZ that wrote, "TMZ Sports has learned Mayweather, along with ~400 of his closest family and friends, traveled to South Beach for a week of fun... all to celebrate TBE's 48th birthday, officially on Monday. We're told Floyd has spent a fortune on the parties... dropping upwards of $5 million! Mayweather is putting his guests up at several fancy hotels throughout Miami Beach."
It later adds, "There will be a beach party, an ATV tour, roller-skating (one of Floyd's favorite activities), bowling, and more. Mayweather will also throw an event at a local mansion... as well as on a yacht."
It seems that Mayweather's birthday celebration ended with a club bash, as he posted about a birthday bash at Miami's 'Booby Trap On The River' club on February 23 on his Instagram.
Regardless of what Mayweather was up to during this birthday party, it appears that he's still got it when it comes to the boxing gloves, as proven by an Instagram post he shared of him hitting pads last year that Ring Magazine reposted on X Monday.
While Mayweather is no longer an active professional boxer, he still has the pad skills of a pound-for-pound great.
