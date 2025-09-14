Floyd Mayweather's Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez Betting Prediction Pays Off
It will take the boxing world a long time to come down from the high that the September 13 showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez brought.
If you're reading this, you already know that Crawford managed to secure the upset against Canelo, thus taking his undisputed super middleweight titles and arguably not only cementing himself as the greatest boxer of this era but also putting himself on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest boxers of all time.
It was clear from the first bell that Crawford was the more technical boxer between them. However, the surprise came that Canelo's power shots didn't have much of an effect on Crawford, which wasn't expected given Canelo's weight advantage.
After Crawford stole the early rounds, it became clear that Canelo's only chance was catching him with something and ending the fight via finish. And that punch never came, as Crawford continued with his great defense while also tagging Canelo even more than he got tagged.
By the final bell, it was clear that Crawford was on the cusp of making history, which was finalized when the judges' scorecards read 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 in his favor.
Floyd Mayweather Flexes Winning Crawford vs. Canelo Bet
The only person who could potentially claim that he has a better resumé than Crawford in this century now is Floyd "Money" Mayweather, who also has a win over Canelo and went undefeated in his 50 professional fights.
Mayweather doesn't do interviews, and so nobody was able to find out what his prediction for the fight was before it took place. However, his opinion became clear once he made an Instagram post after the fight ended that showed a betting slip of him putting $50,000 on Crawford (who was a +148 underdog) to win via moneyline.
The successful bet earned Mayweather $74,000, bringing his total payout to $124,000. Not a bad night for the former champion.
Canelo's Claim About Crawford Being Better Than Mayweather
Mayweather's name also became a part of the post-fight commentary. This was the case during Canelo's post-fight press conference, when he said, "I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.”
One would imagine that Mayweather won't take too kindly to Canelo's comment. Then again, he's got to be feeling pretty good right about now, as he still has his undefeated record while being just a little bit richer than he already is because he correctly predicted that Crawford would beat his former foe.
