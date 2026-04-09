Former Champion Announces 'New Chapter' With Robert Garcia Amid Free Agency

Robeisy Ramirez is ready to begin the next chapter of his career, with a twist. After over a year away from the ring, Ramirez announced he would be training under the guidance of renowned trainer Robert Garcia ahead of his return.

Ramirez, 32, has not fought since December 2024, when he lost to WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza with a heavily criticized sixth-round TKO. 'El Tren' has since operated mostly in the dark, but he announced a "new chapter" with Garcia on Wednesday via social media.

"New trainer," Ramirez wrote. "New chapter. Same hunger. Welcome to my corner, Robert Garcia. Let's get to work!"

New trainer. New chapter. Same hunger. Welcome to my corner, Robert Garcia. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/Bbxk9EPY1F — Robeisy Ramirez (@RobeisyRamirez) April 8, 2026

Ramirez previously trained under the guidance of Ismael Salas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rumors of their split surfaced in early 2026, roughly a month before Ramirez confirmed he is now working with Garcia.

A former two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ramirez claimed the WBO featherweight title with a win over Isaac Dogboe in April 2023, three months before he defended it with a fifth-round TKO of Satoshi Shimizu. Ramirez lost the belt in his ensuing fight with Espinoza and fell out of the immediate title picture with his most recent defeat in their rematch.

Ramirez claimed Espinoza hit him with elbows that led to the stoppage in the rematch, a belief the ESPN broadcast immediately shut down after reviewing the footage. Fans put the former champion on blast for "quitting" in the loss, and he has yet to return to the ring.

Robeisy Ramirez still looking for new promotion under Robert Garcia

Robeisy Ramirez | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The massive change in Ramirez's camp also comes shortly after he confirmed his departure from his longtime promoter, Top Rank Boxing. The Cuban announced he was a free agent and was looking to sign with a new promotion to make his return, which he appeared to desire in the first half of 2026.

"My promotional contract has expired," Ramirez tweeted in February. "I believe this change will be good for my career and the opportunities ahead. I appreciate the last six years and wish [Top Rank Boxing] success as they sort out their next chapter."

My promotional contract has expired. I believe this change will be good for my career and the opportunities ahead. I appreciate the last six years and wish @trboxing success as they sort out their next chapter. pic.twitter.com/rvMv5L1NIX — Robeisy Ramirez (@RobeisyRamirez) February 27, 2026

Despite no longer holding the belt, Ramirez still has substantial value in the free agent market as a former champion and Olympic gold medalist. However, his lack of activity has caused him to drop out of all featherweight rankings.

Among the available options, Ramirez's former champion status seems to align with recent signings Zuffa Boxing has made. The UFC-adjacent promotion announced it had come to terms with Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga on Wednesday.