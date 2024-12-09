Robeisy Ramirez Has Orbital Fracture: Medical Examination Report Now Reveals After Espinoza Rematch
By Isaac Nyamungu
Robeisy Ramirez supposedly suffered a bilateral fracture in his right orbital bone in last Saturday’s replay with Rafael Espinoza, medical report now shows.
The co-main function between Rafael Espinoza as well as Robeisy Ramirez came to a halt in the most abrupt when when, in the beginning of the sixth round, Ramirez raised his left hand, indicating his withdrawal. The unanticipated decision amounted to a technical KO victory for Espinoza, who positively defended his title for a second time this year.
“In the fourth round, he hit me with a couple of elbows in the follow-through. I complained to the referee about it. He did his job, supposedly, and this happened… I had double vision… I had to make sure that I leave this ring with my health. I’m okay, fortunately, but I just could not see out of my right eye,” said Ramirez during a post-fight interview.
Ramirez (14-3, 9 KO) withdrew himself from the fight early in round six. Thus, he lost for a second time to Espinoza (26-0, 22 KO) and failing to reclaim the WBO featherweight title with the loss.
Post-fight interview, Ramirez complained that Espinoza had injured him with elbows during the clash, and that he felt as though referee Chris Flores was not up to the task protecting him from the fouls, so he basically decided enough was enough.
"In the fourth round he hit me with a few elbows in the follow through," Ramirez said after the fight. "I complained to the referee about it and he supposedly did his job. ... I had to make a decision for my own health if I'm not being protected,” he said.
However, an orbital damage isn’t essentially the end of anyone’s career, but anything around the eye is obviously a key issue for a professional fighter.
“Robeisy Ramirez suffered a right orbital bone fracture during his TKO-6 loss to Rafael Espinoza, per Top Rank spokesperson @KornerMan44,” said Mike Coppinger. Approximately ten seconds into the sixth round, Ramirez stopped after receiving a straight right from Rafael Espinoza. Allegedly he was taken to the Banner University Medical Center for further medical examination.
Ramirez is currently 30 years. He would like to have many more years in his career. Ramirez made the call for himself, said he was okay with the choice, and it’s clear he did have a serious injury that was not going to be amended by more punches, or fouls.
Whichever the outcome, Espinoza will go on and seek to defend his title further in 2025, while Ramirez will embark with options, equally.