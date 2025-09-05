Former Deontay Wilder Opponent Luis Ortiz To Return At 46
Boxing’s King Kong will make a return to the ring after a long break. The former heavyweight title contender is best known for his two fights against then-WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (44-4-1).
Ortiz will face Phillip Penson, an 8-4-3 fighter, who, at 40 years of age, is taking on his biggest fight yet. Penson is the 561st best heavyweight in the world, according to BoxRec, while Ortiz is rated as inactive.
He last fought in Cartagena, Colombia, in 2024 against another journeyman opponent.
Ortiz (34-3) held the WBA interim heavyweight title from 2015 to 2016. Though he is best known for his two WBC world title fights against Deontay Wilder in 2018 and 2019. Ortiz was competitive in both fights and provided Wilder with his most formidable challenge to date.
In the first fight, most ringside observers had him ahead despite being dropped repeatedly by Wilder. The Cuban Fighter was down once in round five and twice in round ten. At the time of the 10th round stoppage, Ortiz was behind on the official scorecards.
In their second fight, Ortiz was ahead on all three official score cards, 58–56, 59–55, and 59–55, before being stopped by Wilder in the 7th round.
Outside, Ortiz’s actual age is a running joke amongst boxing fans. Though he will be 46 for this contest in Florida, many have speculated his actual age may be far older.
The fight is part of a card pencilled in for September 19th at the Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida. The main event will feature Cuban Kevin Brown (7-0) against Ramon Barraza Celedon (22-1) for the WBA Continental North America title in the junior welterweight division. In addition to the King Kong fight, a match between Rivera Gomez (7-0) vs. Sharone Carter (14-13-1) will serve in support of the main event.
If he wins, Ortiz Jr. could be an opponent for Zheng Zheli, Joe Joyce, or even Derek Chisora. Alternatively, Boxing’s King Kong could head to his own “Skull Island” and retire.
