MLB Extends Paid Leaves for Guardians Pitchers Luis Ortiz, Emmanuel Clase

The league is still investigating the pitchers on a gambling incident that occurred in June.

Madison Williams

Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been on paid leave while the MLB investigates a gambling incident.
Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been on paid leave while the MLB investigates a gambling incident. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
MLB announced on Sunday that Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz will remain on non-disciplinary paid leave “until further notice" after they were originally placed there from a gambling investigation, ESPN's David Purdum reported.

The league would not provide any further information until the investigation is complete. Ortiz was placed on leave back on July 13, while Clase followed on July 28. Ortiz's leave ended on Sunday, but now it has been extended.

MLB is investigating gambling activity around two Ortiz pitches earlier this year—one on June 15 against the Mariners and one on June 27 against the Cardinals. The latter came in Ortiz's most recent start since he's been on leave, in which he gave up four earned runs and lost 5-0. Clase is tied to the same investigation.

Before being put on leave, Ortiz posted a 4.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched in 2025. Clase, as a closer for Cleveland, posted a 3.23 ERA in 48 games this season with 24 saves.

