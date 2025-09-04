Dmitry Bivol’s Coach Picks Decisive Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Dmitry Bivol's coach has delivered a clear prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. Undisputed super middleweight supremacy will be on the line for Canelo vs Crawford on September 13, with the fight taking place at Allegiant Stadium and broadcast on Netflix worldwide.
Crawford (41-0-0) is looking to make history, jumping up two weight classes to take on Canelo and become the first men's boxer to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes.
Canelo, meanwhile, is looking to show why he's been the top dog at super middleweight for so long. The 63-2-2 Mexican has lost only twice, against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, and Bivol's coach Joel Diaz has now broken down the fight and has chosen a clear winner.
Bivol's coach on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Diaz thinks Crawford doesn't stand a chance against Canelo
. Speaking to The Ring, he said, "Canelo should win. I see Canelo beating Crawford by a convincing decision. There is no way Crawford beats Canelo. Canelo is the king of the sport, and business-wise, Canelo can't lose. If Canelo loses, boxing loses a lot of prestige. But don't get me wrong, Crawford is one of my favorite fighters and pound-for-pound the best of this era."
Diaz predicts a back-and-forth first few rounds but Canelo taking over once he feels that Crawford can't hurt him.
The fight will be interesting and back and forth for the first four rounds. Canelo has been hit by heavy hitters and never even flinched. As soon as Canelo feels that Crawford doesn't have what it takes to hurt him, Canelo is going to walk him down.
Diaz added, "Crawford will make it a fight and fight back, but he's a smart fighter and will play it safe once he's hurt - that's when Canelo will take over. Crawford is not going to be exchanging punches with Canelo in the middle of the ring. We've seen Crawford get buckled before, and believe me, Canelo hits harder than Yuriorkis Gamboa and Egidijus Kavaliauskas.”
Terence Crawford has never fought a puncher like Canelo Alvarez
Crawford is one of the best of the modern era. While he has faced a lot of big names, he's never faced a puncher like Canelo, who fights at a higher weight and carries way more power in his hands. While Crawford seems confident, how he reacts to getting hit will certainly play a major deciding role in the contest.
