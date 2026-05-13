Former UFC Knockout King Slams Jake Paul Over Broken Jaw Update

Jake Paul recently revealed that his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua might have worse long-term effects than anyone initially expected, saying that his consequential broken jaw could force the end of his career.

Former UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown is calling his bluff on the injury update.

Brown rejected Paul's claim, saying that in his 18 years of fighting experience, "jaws heal well." 'The Immortal' bluntly stated that he did not believe a broken jaw could cause the end of a career, noting that countless fighters, including himself, have endured the same pain.

"Never fight again bc of broken jaw? How does that work?," Brown tweeted. "Jaws heal well. I've had mine broken twice and didn't even get it wired."

Never fight again bc of broken jaw? How does that work? Jaws heal well. I’ve had mine broken twice and didn’t even get it wired https://t.co/SaT0TfjUfS — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 12, 2026

Paul made the claim on 'The Ariel Helwani Show,' saying doctors have warned him against returning to fighting, given the way his jaw has healed.

Paul said his jaw is "feeling better" five months after the first knockout loss of his career, but he has not yet been cleared to spar or get hit in the face. The 29-year-old said his doctor is the main person telling him that he does not want him to re-enter the ring once his jaw is fully healed.

Paul suffered the injury in the sixth round, when Joshua finally landed a fight-ending right hand after cornering 'El Gallo.' Paul hit the canvas for the first time in his career and did not survive the count.

While fighters like Brown might find it difficult to believe that a seemingly temporary injury could be career-ending, Paul is in a much different boat than most boxers. Not only is he still in the industry as the head promoter of Most Valuable Promotions, but Paul also runs and manages multiple other businesses, including Betr and W.

Matt Brown's historic UFC career

Matt Brown | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brown, who retired with a 24-19 record, never reached the top of the mountain, though he came close, losing a welterweight title eliminator to eventual champion Robbie Lawler in 2014. What he lacked in champion experience, he made up for with an elite highlight reel and countless unforgettable brawls, with nearly each of his 43 fights ending with a red-painted canvas.

Brown retired with 13 knockouts in the UFC, the second-most of all time, behind heavyweight fan favorite Derrick Lewis. At one point, he was tied with Lewis for the most in promotional history, but 'The Black Beast' has since tacked on a few knockouts to stand alone at No. 1.

While Brown dealt more damage than he absorbed in his career, he certainly knows a thing or two about broken jaws.