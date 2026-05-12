Jake Paul Casts Doubt on Boxing Future With Injury Update

Jake Paul left the lopsided loss against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua with a shattered jaw and a crushed ego in what amounted to his first fight against a top-level boxer.

If Paul had stuck to exhibition bouts against 60-year-olds and power-lacking mixed martial artists, he could have kept that metaphorical gravy train rolling. Instead, the chiding and goading from critics forced a fight that he did not look prepared to handle.

Initially, Joshua seemed to take it easy on the former YouTuber. Every round, you'd see a glimpse that he could end the fight whenever he wanted to. The camera even picked up Joshua's smile during the bout, with the knowledge that the next flurry could end Paul's career.

Jake Paul | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While the Joshua fight was lucrative and a step up in class, it may not have been the smartest move.

Jake Paul shares jaw injury update

Paul joined Ariel Helwani to discuss his boxing future, which does not look like a sure thing after the six-round knockout.

“I’m getting some new scans in a couple of days on the jaw to get an update on the healing process. We’ll see what my doctors say and if I can even fight again. That is definitely within the realm of possibility. It does feel a lot better as the weeks and time go by." Jake Paul

Paul added, "I think it just depends on how the bone heals. There’s also a tooth missing here, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get some sort of implant. We just have to wait and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Wow. Jake Paul reveals there’s a real possibility he may never fight again due to complications stemming from the broken jaw he suffered against Anthony Joshua:



“I’m getting some new scans in a couple of days on the jaw to get an update on the healing process.



We’ll see what my… pic.twitter.com/x1TUuVXN34 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 11, 2026

Paul's lingering jaw issue

After the Joshua knockout, Paul needed titanium plates installed in the jaw. Most believe that the jaw would make him indestructible. However, according to the National Institutes of Health, the plates are used solely for stability and function.

In other words, stepping back into the ring could expose Paul to future issues and surgeries. Despite this, Paul believes that he can still fight.

"I'm not done. I can feel it in my spirit and soul." Jake Paul

If Paul does return to the ring, the jaw could inevitably become a target. Additionally, the Joshua fight took place on December 19, 2025, and Paul is still suffering the aftereffects almost five months later, putting a full recovery into question.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Paul can, of course, remain in combat sports as a promoter. His Most Valuable Promotions will promote the highly anticipated MMA fight between former champions Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano on May 16.

Whether Paul gains medical clearance to step back into the ring remains to be seen.