Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua has finally arrived, which is taking place in Miami, Florida's Kaseya Center.

The boxing community is collectively tuned in to Netflix on the evening of December 19 to see whether Anthony Joshua will separate Jake Paul from consciousness, as so many believe, or whether Jake can find a way to get his hand raised and produce perhaps the biggest upset in sports history.

Regardless of what fans think about Paul, he deserves a lot of credit for being willing to face a heavyweight legend like Joshua, who is still active and capable of doing a lot of damage to Paul, both physically and in terms of his standing in the sport.

While some believe that Paul only has a puncher's chance against Joshua, it seems likely that he will employ a game plan of moving around the ring a lot in the early rounds and trying to bait Joshua into throwing big punches that miss, thus tiring him out so that Paul can capitalize in the later rounds.

The problem is that even just one punch landing flush from Joshua has a chance to alter the entire fight's trajectory. While Joshua's chin isn't what it once was, and he's susceptible to getting knocked out as well, it remains to be seen whether Paul has enough power to earn Joshua's respect enough for Joshua not to go full bore and try to knock Paul out in the first round.

Below is the full Paul vs. Joshua fight card, including the results of the prelims that have aired on Netflix.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Main Card Results:

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes

The Paul vs. Joshua main card begins with a six-round super featherweight bout between Jahmal Harvey (1-0) and Kevin Cervantes (5-0). Harvey is an extremely hyped boxing prospect, as he won a gold medal at the 2021 World Championships, competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics, and entered this fight as a gigantic -3500 favorite.

Harvey's speed advantage is apparent out of the gates, as he was peppering Cevantes with jabs early and following up with vicious combos. He knocked Cervantes less than 100 seconds into the fight and continues to tag him in the second round. Cervantes will need a knockout in this one.

Harvey continued to impress in the third round and is unleashing on Cervantes with little worry about what's coming back in his direction.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Full Card

Main Card Results

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin (12 rounds for Baumgardner's WBA, IBF, and WBO super featherweight titles)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Prelim Results

Cherneka Johnson def. Amanda Galle via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93)

Caroline Dubois def. Camila Panatta via unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90)

Yokasta Valle def. Yadira Bustillos via majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)

Avious Griffin def. Justin Cardona via TKO (1st round, 2:59)

Keno Marley def. Diarra Davis Jr via unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

