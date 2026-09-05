Former UFC star Molly McCann Improves to 5-0 in Boxing With Dublin Win

Former UFC fan favorite Molly McCann had a successful outing in the Irish capital, defeating Sylwia Doligala via unanimous decision. Fighting on the undercard of Katie Taylor's final card, she was able to rise to the occasion.

McCann went into the bout with a 4-0 record and is enjoying life under Eddie Hearn following her departure from the UFC. 'Meatball' had her last MMA bout in March 2025, departing the sport after back-to-back losses.

Now competing in the bantamweight division, the Scouse fighter has been nothing short of active since entering the new leg of her career.

Molly McCann overcomes toughest test of boxing career

McCann not only performed on the biggest stage of her career, in the 82,000-seater stadium Croke Park, but she also faced her biggest challenge in terms of an opponent.

Doligala, from Poland, was the first opponent of McCann's who had a positive professional boxing record: 8-2-2. However, despite the rise in the quality of opposition, McCann was still heavily favored by bookmakers.

The Scouse fighter was clearly the favorite amongst those in attendance in Croke Park, and she was able to find her rhythm early in the fight, as she was a step ahead of her opponent.

Despite emotions flying high around Ireland throughout the week, McCann was seemingly unfazed by the occasion, as she maintained a composed performance in the opening rounds.

Doligala was the recipient of some significant blows in the fight. However, the British-Polish fighter was able to persevere and land shots of her own on the veteran combat sports athlete.

Amazing reception for Paddy the Baddy ringside for Molly McCann 👏#TaylorPili pic.twitter.com/fsd66jHPn5 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 5, 2026

Through the middle rounds of the fight, both women continued to advance. Trading shots with one another, the two bantamweights were both dealt noteworthy blows in the fight.

With friend and UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett ringside, McCann was able to showcase some boxing improvements, alongside notable confidence in the squared circle.

Maintaining her pace until the final bell, McCann was able to earn victory in Ireland, a place she has often referenced her love for.

The judges scored the contest unanimously for McCann, as she earned one-sided scorecards from all three of the officials.

Climbing towards titles 📈



Meatball Molly cruises to victory over a tough Sylwia Doligala in our prelim finale!



📝 80-72, 80-73, 79-73#McCannDoligala #TaylorPili pic.twitter.com/lXLOALEUHz — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 5, 2026

McCann said after the bout that she was disappointed she couldn't claim a finish in Croke Park, "She can really take it, can't she?"

Hearn also spoke after the fights, saying that McCann is making her way towards being ready for 10-round championship fights, as she continues her ascent in the bantamweight division.