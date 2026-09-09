Former World Champion Darren Barker Talks Mental Health, Grief and Memories of Ricky Hatton [Exclusive]

The former IBF middleweight champion and current DAZN broadcaster, Darren Barker, is, as this is written, cycling in France on his way to Gibraltar to embark on a swim to Morocco to complete a world-first endurance challenge.

Barker set off from Edinburgh, Scotland, and cycled over 500 miles all the way to Dover, England, where, because of challenging conditions, he was unable to swim across the English Channel to France, but instead swam the equivalent of 21 miles along the coast. Now he is on his way South through France to get to Gibraltar and swim nine miles across the Strait of Gibraltar to complete a journey spanning over 1,800 miles.

All of this is in honor of the late, great Ricky Hatton, who sadly died last year. Barker was one of the last men to interview Hatton and felt the honorable obligation to complete this challenge and raise money for the charity Hatton was an ambassador for - the 'Campaign Against Living Miserably' or 'CALM'.

KO On SI had the opportunity to speak with Barker before he set off on his first swim and discuss Hatton's legacy, grief and mental health in boxing.

Mental health struggles as a boxer

Boxing is often called the loneliest sport in the world. On fight night, it is just you and your opponent under the lights, nowhere to hide and no excuses - which can have a profound effect on fighters' mental health as they deal with the weight of defeat or the expectation of victory.

Something that flies under the radar is the struggles once a career fighting is done, something we have seen in many legends of the game, including Mike Tyson and, of course, Ricky Hatton.

Barker tragically lost his brother in 2006 and spoke about mental health manifesting itself in his career, and at the end of it all, a grief for boxing and the strain of readjusting to 'civilian' life - finding your identity outside of the ring.

Darren Barker and the Longest Round team | Pressbox PR

"Grief was something that was really tough to deal with. It can manifest and take you down a dark hole," Barker explained.

“It’s not just grieving the loss of family members, but boxing too. There’s that loss of identity, that loss of admiration, that feeling of being on top of the world, and then it all disappears.

“You’re a master of one, then you go into the real world, where it helps to be a jack of all trades. It’s tough. It’s not easy.”

Ricky Hatton's legacy as a man and a fighter

Ricky Hatton was a two-weight world champion who fought some of the best of his era, including the greats - Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. He was a brutal body-puncher and relentlessly on the front-foot - a style that appealed to the fight public around the world.

But it wasn't just his ruthless fighting style that endeared him to millions, it was the man behind the punches - a man of the people - and just unapologetically Ricky Hatton.

"He gave it his all," Barker said of Hatton as a fighter. "He was everything you wanted in a hero and, for people around my age, he was the benchmark for boxing because of the entertainment he gave.

“He was also a reminder to never lose yourself and be yourself. He was the man next door, the man who was in the pub, the man who was there for you.

Ricky Hatton | IMAGO / News Images

“When I sat down with him, he was perfectly Ricky Hatton – charming, funny and respectful. Everything a role model and hero should be. He was an absolute icon in and out of the ring.”

As aforementioned, Barker was one of the last people to interview Hatton, and because of that, he feels that the least he can do is honor Hatton and his message this way.

“Ricky gave up his time that day to speak to me, and I feel I owe this to him," Barker said. "He had a legacy that he wanted to build while he was here. He wanted to help people, and he can no longer do that.

“I can try and do that for him now through this message.

"That’s what the Longest Round challenge is – a message to everyone out there that it’s OK not to be OK"

“I want to encourage those uncomfortable conversations, get people talking and let people know: let’s try to be nice to one another. Life’s hard enough as it is, and if we can pull together and be there for one another, it makes those tough times a little bit easier.”

The message behind the challenge

Barker has had many famous faces join him for different stages of his challenge, including former world champion Tony Bellew, and he hopes that seeing these people alongside him and having tough conversations about mental health will inspire at least one person to step forward and seek help.

"I’ve had Tony Bellew and Barry Jones join me on the UK leg of this challenge," the former IBF middleweight champion said. "These people can be seen as tough men, but they’re talking and having these uncomfortable conversations. If they can do it, so can I.

Darren Barker - The Longest Round Challenge | Pressbox PR

“Never, ever think you’re a burden on anybody. You’re not. If someone approached me and wanted to talk, I’d help them. Everyone’s the same.

“You’d be surprised that if you opened up, someone might share their thoughts with you and tell you how they’re struggling. It’s that conversation that can evolve into something very special.

When asked to give his final message to anyone who might be struggling or on the edge of reaching out for that tough conversation, Barker said: “You’ll feel better for having that conversation. It is the first step. Life can be tough, but life can be beautiful. It’s about finding the light, seeing the light and giving it a real go. Don’t be afraid to have that conversation.”

Learn more about Darren Barker's fundraiser for CALM.