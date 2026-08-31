Filip Hrgovic Pinpoints Where Moses Itauma Went Wrong and Offers Advice

Filip Hrgovic flipped the script on what was supposed to be a night of history for Moses Itauma and toppled the heavyweight phenom to claim the vacant IBF title and make history of his own as the first heavyweight champion ever from Croatia.

For the first eight rounds, it looked as though Itauma was in for another sensational knockout win, dropping the Croatian in the second round with a flash lead hook that forced Hrgovic to drop a single glove to the canvas.

Itauma was thoroughly outboxing Hrgovic, landing straight lefts, uppercuts, and hooks to the head and body with blinding speed and power. ‘El Animal’ looked at sea and was destined for an early night, but his otherworldly chin and educated jab kept him in the fight long enough to watch Itauma slowly tire from pursuing the knockout punch.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

As the ninth round began, Hrgovic rose from his stool early and walked out to the middle of the ring whilst Itauma struggled to meet the bell – looking completely exhausted and was eventually incapable of defending himself from the relentlessly advancing Hrgovic. The referee stepped in just before Ben Davison could throw in the towel.

Itauma was stretchered out of the O2 Arena, which Frank Warren revealed at the post-fight press conference was due to an injury sustained to his leg that meant he could not stand or walk. He has since released a statement and seems otherwise healthy.

Hrgovic’s message to Itauma

At the post-fight press conference, Hrgovic emerged battered and bruised, but with the iconic bright red IBF title and was quick to admit that Itauma was something special and that he was anticipating a much easier night against the inexperience of the Brit.

“I thought it was going to be easier. I didn’t know he was so good,” Hrgovic told the press. “He’s very fast; honestly, I’ve never been in the ring with someone like him – but he is inexperienced.

“I saw from the first round he was breathing hard; he was throwing too much, he was fighting like an amateur. I knew I needed to endure, I needed to stay there, and he will get tired and I will get him in the later rounds.”

Relive the last 90 seconds of an absolute WAR 😤#MosesHrgovic 🤳 pic.twitter.com/YVdJChX1nV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 29, 2026

Hrgovic made an interesting diagnosis of the biggest problem that he believes Itauma had – that he still has not fully transitioned into a professional fighter.

“I did not feel the power, I felt the quickness.” Hrgovic admitted. “He did not rock me at any time. He still boxes like an amateur, he’s quick but he needs more power, he can be better if he learns professional style fighting.”

The newly crowned heavyweight champion then offered Itauma some sage wisdom from a veteran of the sport and a former Olympian.

“My advice for him is to not give up, not to lose confidence,” he continued. “Get a few easy fights and a few easy wins to build again and learn from his mistakes. You can’t box like an amateur, it’s a 12-round fight, you need to pace yourself.”

Frank Warren’s verdict and what’s next for Hrgovic

Warren, despite the agonizing defeat for his young ward, maintained that Itauma is one of the best fighters he’s ever worked with and, just as with another fighter he took under his wing when he was 18, Daniel Dubois, Itauma will be back.

“He’s still one of the most unbelievable talents I’ve ever been involved,” Warren stated. We are with him and we will stick with him. Daniel Dubois did the same thing, he came back and now he is world champion.”

Itauma’s promoter believes that his young phenom needed to be less concerned with ending the fight early and focused on out-boxing Hrgovic, which he was more than capable of doing.

Promoter Frank Warren during a press conference at the Guildhall, London on October 23, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

“He needs a bit more ringcraft, he needs to stop thinking ‘I’ve got to knock everyone out’,” Warren said. “It’s all about composure, its about the jab, if you can’t jab you can’t fight, that’s it.”.

Whilst Hrgovic wasn’t Warren’s choice of victor, as he was happy to admit that he wanted Itauma to win, he does now have a duty to look after his newest of three heavyweight world champions.

It looks as though Hrgovic will have to defend his belt against IBF mandatory challenger Frank Sanchez, who took a step aside deal to allow for the fight to happen, but a potential unification fight was not written off by Warren

“Filip deserved it tonight; he’s done his nation and himself proud,” the Queensberry boss said. “He’s going to have to defend against Frank Sanchez unless we can get another deal done for unification.”