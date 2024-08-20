Frank Bruno Exposes The Toughest Puncher He Has Ever Encountered, Not Tyson Or Lewis
By Mohamed Bahaa
Respected boxing champion Frank Bruno squared up against some of the most powerful punchers the heavyweight division has ever produced, including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. Bruno's choice for the toughest puncher he came across may surprise many boxing fans despite having to contend with legends.
The heavyweight class has produced several intimidating punchers over time; Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis are usually among the top. Renowned for his fierce ability, Tyson famously stopped his first 19 opponents in the first six rounds, radiating invincibility around him. Lewis, on the other hand, was a systematic boxer; his strong right hand accounted for 32 knockouts out of his 41 wins, hence guiding him to the world heavyweight championship.
Bruno faced his fair share of challenges with these giants as he traveled to become a world champion on fourth try. First in 1989, he was stopped in the fifth round, and then in 1996 he lost in the third round twice against Tyson. Bruno squared up against Lennox Lewis in the eagerly awaited "Battle of Britain" in 1993, which Lewis won following seven fierce rounds.
Given the early ends in his fights with Tyson and Lewis, many would believe one of these two icons to be the toughest puncher Bruno has ever come across. But Bruno responded shockingly when asked to identify the most potent hitter he came across: James "Bonecrusher" Smith.
"Smith had a hard punch and he was strong. This was one of my hardest fights. I was quite young at the time and he was a lot older. I lost this fight outright, but it gave me a lot of experience. I learned a lot from his punches and tried to use his style later on in my boxing," Bruno said.
The guy that handed Bruno his first professional loss was American heavyweight James "Bonecrusher" Smith, who held the WBA title from 1986 to 1987. Bruno was undefeated in 21 fights at the time, hence the loss marks a turning point in his career. Smith, who belonged to an impressive era in boxing, also battled Michael Moorer, Tyson, Larry Holmes twice. Retiring with a commendable record of 44 wins, 32 of which were via knockout, and 17 losses.
Bruno has indicated a strong preference for facing Lennox Lewis over Mike Tyson even if he does not rank Tyson as the toughest hitter he encountered. Bruno once said he would rather face Lewis "five days a week" than challenge "Iron" Mike once more, therefore attesting to Tyson's still-fearsful reputation in the sport.
Bruno's respect of Smith's power speaks volumes in the cruel world of heavyweight boxing, where the margin between success and defeat may frequently be just one punch. Though he faced some of the most famous fighters in history, Bruno's remarkable career was most permanently changed by Smith's strength and punch.