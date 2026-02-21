Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces Plan to Return to Pro Boxing After Mike Tyson Exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s professional boxing career isn’t done yet, so he says.

He retired after moving to 50-0 following a knockout win over MMA legend Conor McGregor in 2017. Nearly a decade later, Mayweather says he has more in the tank at the pro level where his career will resume after an upcoming exhibition bout against Mike Tyson.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement provided to ESPN. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards—no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event—then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS."

Mayweather, who turns 49 on Tuesday, has fought in exhibitions against Logan Paul, John Gotti III and Deji Olatunji since his retirement from the professional ranks. Prior to his most recent pro match against McGregor, he defeated Andre Berto and Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2015. Pacquiao, 47, returned to pro boxing last year. Mayweather’s return could set up a rematch between the two legendary fighters.

The surprising move puts Mayweather’s undefeated 50-0 record in jeopardy, although it’s currently unknown who he would fight in the late return to his pro career. The exhibition with Tyson is supposed to take place on April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but ESPN reports that it could not confirm the match will happen on that date and no network has been established to carry the fight.

