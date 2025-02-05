Frank Warren Makes His Opinion of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Extremely Clear
Arguably the biggest story in the boxing world right now is the reported bout between Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, which is expected to take place in September at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
Given that Canelo and Crawford have been two of the world's best boxers over the past decade, there is understandably a ton of excitement about this showdown, despite the weight difference between the two.
But no boxing fan is going to say no to watching this incredible fight when it arrives. And despite not having either of these fighters under contract, Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, explained his intrigue about this Canelo vs. Crawford match during his February 4 appearance on The Ariel and Ade Show.
"Look, if it's done, I mean as a boxing fan, I can't wait to see that fight. It's a fabulous fight," Warren said, per an X post from Ariel Helwani.
He later added, "I'm pretty positive that it will happen, fingers crossed... because what a fight that will be between those two. And a great fight for American boxing. You know, it's a real great fight and you need great fights there. They need a massive big fight if it does go on in Vegas, which I think is the home for [boxing] with the greatest respect to everywhere else. That is something special. That's a burster, that fight."
It sounds like Warren will be tuned in like the rest of the boxing world once Canelo and Crawford finally meet in the ring.
