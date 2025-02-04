Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Revealed
One of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing will have the venue to back it up.
The Ring reported that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Terence "Bud" Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of Riyadh Season.
Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and can hold up to 71,835 people. The stadium opened in 2020 and has hosted events like the Super Bowl and is due to host WWE's WrestleMania in April, though, it has yet to schedule a boxing event.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has fought twice in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and once at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. Alvarez has also fought at bigger venues like Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros' home ballpark, and the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Since making his United States debut in 2010, most of Alvarez's bigger bouts have taken place at the MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Three of Crawford's last four bouts have taken place in Las Vegas. Crawford had spent much of his career fighting in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., and at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Canelo vs. Crawford will pit two of boxing's best and biggest stars. Canelo holds three belts at Super Middleweight and is The Ring's No. 7 ranked fighter pound-for-pound. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) has become the undisputed champion at junior welterweight and welterweight and won the WBA title at junior middleweight with his unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Israil Madrimov.
Superfights of this magnitude rarely get made, especially when the fighters are two weight classes apart. Canelo vs. Crawford promises to be a spectacle and hopefully the fight between two of the generation's best will live up to it.
