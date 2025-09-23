Terence Crawford Welcomed Back To The Super Welterweight Division By 154 Pound Champion
Terence Crawford wowed boxing fans on September 13th when he was able to overcome the challenge of Canelo Alvarez. Becoming the undisputed world champion at super middleweight, 'Bud' has now unified all four belts in three different divisions.
Moving up from super welterweight, many people had counted Crawford out due to his size. However, a measured and well-executed performance would allow him to earn a decisive victory over the Mexican legend.
Labeled by many to now be the 'face of boxing', Crawford's next bout is already highly anticipated. With many options, 'Bud's' next move will garner plenty of attention. One champion has already welcomed Crawford, should he wish to return to his former weight class.
Sebastian Fundora Open to Terence Crawford Returning to Super Welterweight Division
Prior to his fight with Canelo Alvarez, Crawford's most recent outing was in the super welterweight division, when he faced Israil Madrimov. Winning by unanimous decision, it was Crawford's first victory in the weight class before ascending to super middleweight.
Although some felt that Crawford wasn't as impressive in the 154 pound division, he proved doubters wrong with his performance against Alvarez.
Should Crawford wish to return to super welterweight, then one champion of the division would seemingly be up for the move. Speaking to FightHype.com, Sebastian Fundora didn't hesitate in welcoming 'Bud' back to his division.
When asked if he felt that Crawford would return to the weight class, Fundora wasn't sure, but was open to the idea.
"I don't know [if Crawford will return to super welterweight]. From what I saw, he's going back to 160. But, yeah, we welcome him."- Sebastian Fundora
Fundora is currently booked for a world title defense, so he could not look at Crawford as an immediate opponent. On October 25th, the WBC champion of the division will aim to defend his title against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.
Currently with a professional record of 23-1-1, a win over Thurman for Fundora would be the third successive defense of his WBC title. His opponent, Thurman, is coming off back-to-back wins over Mario Barrios and Brock Jarvis.
Other world title holders in the super welterweight division are Abass Baraou (17-1), who is the WBA champion, WBO champion Xander Zayas (22-0), and IBF title holder Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0).
However, as the WBA has stripped Crawford of his super welterweight title, it appears as if 'Bud' has not expressed interest in returning to the division.
As well as this, having already won a world title in the weight class, Crawford may opt for a move to middleweight instead. A title victory at 160 pounds would make 'Bud' a six-division world champion.
The Latest Boxing News
Trainer Robert Garcia Believes A Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Rematch Could End Differently
Anthony Joshua Called Out By Former Deontay Wilder Sparring Partner With 19-1 Record
Manny Pacquiao To Star In Netflix Reality Show Alongside Former UFC Champion
50 Cent To Play Mike Tyson Inspired "Balrog" In Street Fighter Film