Gervonta Davis Lists His Top Pound-For-Pound Boxing Rivals
By Mohamed Bahaa
Renowned for attracting great interest at venues and on screens, Gervonta "Tank" Davis has clearly established himself as a big player in the boxing scene. Out of his thirty professional fights, Davis has shown his devastating force by securing 28 knockout wins.
Although some critics think Davis's activity level and opponent quality have hindered him from ranking higher on pound-for- pound lists, his recent knockout wins over undefeated fighters Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin could quickly change that perception. Davis's stock is likely to climb even further with the potential of unification bouts in the lightweight division ahead.
Davis revealed his own top five active fighter rankings recently. Not surprisingly, he ranked himself as the highest followed by some of the most well-known names in the sport.
1 - Gervonta Davis
Davis is a formidable opponent because of his explosive power and accuracy; although he could permit opponent to take early rounds, he hardly lets them off the hook for long.
2 – Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Having titles in four weight divisions and an undefeated record at super-middleweight, Canelo Alvarez has long been regarded as the face of boxing. His only defeats came against Floyd Mayweather and light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
3 – David Benavidez
Unbeatable two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez is renowned for his persistent, come-forward approach. Though he's yet to secure a bout with Canelo despite years of effort, Benavidez is stepping up to light-heavyweight to battle Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol,
4 - Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue is a rare knockout artist; among only three guys to become a two-division undisputed champion in the four-belt era. Globally known for his talent, the Japanese super-bantamweight champion now leads that division.
5- Terence Crawford
After his resounding triumph over Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford is generally regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter, thereby establishing the undisputed welterweight champion. Crawford debuted in the 154- pound division recently, defeating Israil Madrimov and joining Canelo and Inoue among the elite four-weight world champions.
Davis's list captures his respect of his colleagues' achievements and his confidence in his own abilities. His rankings might possibly influence the future conversations in boxing's pound-for-pound debates as he keeps building his legacy.