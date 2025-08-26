Gervonta 'Tank' Davis And Lamont Roach Reignite Beef With Heated Hate Exchange
There was clearly a good deal of mutual respect between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach heading into their March 1 fight for Davis' WBA lightweight belt. However, there was also a good deal of trash talk between them.
Then the fight happened, and Roach shocked much of the boxing world by producing a majority draw decision against Davis. Not only that, but there's a clear case to be made that Roach deserved to win the fight outright, given that Davis wasn't penalized for taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round (which should have at least cost him a point).
If there wasn't bad blood between these two sides before that fight, there certainly was after the fight ended, as Davis called Roach out for parading around like he won. And as negotiations seemingly began for a rematch, it was clear that the stakes were as high as ever between Roach and Davis.
However, despite reports of the rematch happening on August 16, that is no longer the case, as that date has come and gone without Roach and Davis fighting. Instead, Tank agreed to fight Paul in November, thus leaving Roach at the altar.
Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Have Bitter Social Media Back And Forth
If Roach wasn't already irked at Tank for not signing on the dotted line, Tank's pivoting to fight Paul likely sent him over the edge. And this was conveyed by comments Roach and Davis directed at each other on August 25, much of which has now been deleted by Tank.
At one point, Roach made an X post that read, "All you stupid mfs know if I received step aside money I woulda told you and showed you... kill that narrative rn".
Gervonta responded to this with a 😎 emoji in a post that has since been deleted. He later added in a comment to one of Roach's posts, "Exactly, becuz you a b****..now go sit down and put ya hand on ya chin and figure out how that happen to ya mans..same way I put food in ya mouth, I took it..snatchesssssss! 🤌".
This seemed to have frustrated Roach, who responded by saying, Shut ur b**** a** up you think u so smart your dumb a** ducked this bump and still gotta pay 😭😭 you a b**** and a trick lmao".
A bit later on, Gervonta added (in another since-deleted post), "Buddy trying to sue..he always do that he's really a b**** and his whole team". Most believe this was another direct shot at Roach.
Roach later responded to several memes fans made of him beating Davis up. While Tank was done replying on August 25, he came back on the morning of August 26 and wrote, "Stay away from things that triggers you".
Tank and Roach are clearly triggered by each other, so perhaps Tank will stay from social media banter with Roach for the time being.
