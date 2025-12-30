Manny Pacquiao Eyeing Floyd Mayweather Rematch After Title Fight Falls Through

Five months after coming out of retirement and fighting Mario Barrios to a draw, Manny Pacquiao is still eyeing another major fight.

The 47-year-old previously said he would return in January 2026, with an opponent to be determined. Pacquiao's team was working on a fight with WBA welterweight champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, but those conversations have since dissipated, Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported.

The 'Pac-Man' is now shifting his focus back to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to Coppinger.

Pacquiao and Romero both fought once in 2025 in separate welterweight title fights. Romero upset Ryan Garcia to win the WBA 147-pound title in Times Square two months before Pacquiao ended a four-year hiatus in his return against Barrios.

The Pacquiao-Romero discussions took a hit when the WBA ordered 'Rolly' to defend his title against No. 1 contender Shakhram Giyasov. The mandate would force Romero to vacate his belt to pursue a fight with Pacquiao, which would then remove the intrigue of the matchup.

Manny Pacquiao continues pursuit of Floyd Mayweather rematch

If it is not a world title fight, there is only one other fight Pacquiao seems to be interested in. The Filipino legend has not relented on his pursuit of a rematch with Mayweather since they first fought over a decade ago.

After years of speculation, Pacquiao and Mayweather infamously fought each other in May 2015 in what ended up being the most-watched fight in boxing history. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a fight many criticized as unentertaining, given that the two legends fought too late in their careers.

Mayweather has only fought two professional bouts since, the last in August 2017 in another blockbuster event against Conor McGregor. However, he has competed in eight exhibition bouts and was recently announced to fight Mike Tyson in Spring 2026.

Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, also competed in multiple exhibition bouts in Asia over the last two years. He shockingly returned as a professional in July and looked better than before his initial retirement in the draw with Barrios.

Despite not winning the fight, Pacquiao's performance against Barrios warranted a return to the welterweight rankings. He is currently the No. 3-ranked 147-pound contender in the WBC, and No. 4 by the WBO.

Whether it be politics or music, Pacquiao has often been criticized for distracting himself throughout his fighting career. He now claims to be solely focused on boxing for whatever time he has left before finally hanging the gloves up for good.

