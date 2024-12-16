Glitz And Glamour In Monte Carlo Boxing Showdown
The Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown went down on December 14, 2024, at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, with an exciting night of multiple championship fights, including world title bouts. Organized by Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, and the Casino de Monte Carlo, the event featured top-tier boxing talent and thrilling matches.
Monte Carlo, a glamorous city in Monaco, is renowned for its luxurious lifestyle and famous landmarks. Nestled on the French Riviera along the Mediterranean coast, is home to the iconic Monte Carlo Casino. The city is also celebrated for hosting the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, a highlight in the Formula 1 calendar.
Since its inception in 2017, the Monte-Carlo Showdown has featured some of boxing's biggest names, including WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, Chinese Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang, former top-ranked women's fighter Cecilia Braekhus, Heavyweight favorite Derek Chisora, and former WBA Super-Flyweight Champion Kal Yafai.
In this year’s main event, Murodjon Akhmadaliev claimed the interim WBA super bantamweight title with a third-round knockout victory over Ricardo Espinoza Franco at Salle Des Étoiles.
“It was evident from the opening bell that Murodjon Akhmadaliev was a cut above Ricardo Espinoza in their WBA interim super bantamweight title fight on Saturday, and the Uzbekistani fighter wasted little time proving his class as he defeated the Mexican to earn his 13th professional victory,” said the DAZN website.
The entire fight card, was streamed live on DAZN, and available in over 200 countries worldwide. DAZN is the premier destination for combat sports enthusiasts, offering broadcasts of over 150 fights annually. Their coverage spans various disciplines, including boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, MMA, and crossover boxing, making it a comprehensive hub for fight fans around the world.
“An absolute BEATDOWN from @AkhmadalievMj,” said DAZN Boxing on their X page after the match.
In other cards, Cheavon Clarke faced a tough challenge in his bid for the European cruiserweight title and suffered his first professional defeat against Leonardo Mosquea in a closely contested fight, which ended with Mosquea winning by split decision.
“Mosquea came on strong in the opening rounds but Clarke did well to shake it off and use his technical skills to tire his opponent out and force the fight to go the distance. However, two of the three the judges felt that Mosquea did enough to claim victory, giving the French fighter the European title,” said the DAZN website.
In another match, Beatriz Ferreira successfully defended her IBF women's lightweight title with a commanding performance, scoring wins in all the ten rounds on the judges' scorecards. Ferreira showcased her aggressive style and dominance throughout the fight, winning every round decisively, with scorecards all reading 100-90 in her favor. Now boasting a record of 6-0 (2 KOs), Ferreira is rapidly advancing in her professional career and may face Britain's Caroline Dubois, who competes for the WBC lightweight belt in January and has shown interest in fighting Ferreira.