Golovkin, Benn & More: Every 2026 Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee & Their Achievements

Gennady Golovkin is revered as one of the most dominant middleweight champions of all-time, and will, on his first ballot, get the recognition he deserves as an inductee into the 2026 class of the Boxing Hall of Fame this weekend in Canastota, New York.

He undoubtedly leads the way, followed by four other legends of the sport - Nigel Benn, Antonio Tarver, Naoko Fujioka and Jackie Nava, all of whom were dominant and respected champions in their own right

So, here is a breakdown of all of the newest Hall of Famers' achievements ahead of the induction ceremony on Sunday.

Antonio Tarver

Antonio Tarver | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Antonio Tarver, 31-6-1 with 22 KOs, is perhaps known by many for his role in the 'Rocky Balboa' film, but was a fantastic yet spiteful fighter in his prime in the 2000s.

The American was a late bloomer in boxing, not winning his first world title until he was 34. He beat Montell Griffin to become the IBF and WBC light-heavyweight champion in 2003 and would go on to become a three-time light-heavyweight champion.

A pair of fights against all-time great and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee, Roy Jones Jr, is what Tarver will be best remembered for in boxing - losing a narrow majority decision in their first fight before producing one of the biggest upsets in the history of the 175lb division, knocking out Jones Jr in the second round of their rematch to reclaim his titles.

Following this, he would also claim career best wins over Glen Johnson, and another win over Jones Jr to add to his win over Montell Griffin.

Nigel Benn

Nigel Benn, 42-5-1 with 35 KOs, was the people's champion of Britain in the 1990s, with his ferocious and relentless aggression endearing him to the fans thirsty for gladiatorial prowess. He was a two-weight world champion and fought the very best of his era - no questions asked - this included Chris Eubank, Iran Barkley, Gerald McClellan, and Steve Collins.

'The Dark Destroyer' won his first world title at middleweight in 1990 by beating Doug DeWitt and defended it against Iran Barkley before igniting perhaps the most fierce and hate-fueled rivalry there has been between two fighters from the UK.

Chris Eubank was the antithesis of Benn, a silver-tongued, posing and preening character who frequently spoke out about boxing, which enraged Benn and put them on a seismic collision course. They eventually met in the ring in late 1990, and the fight was an all-out war that ended with Benn being stopped in the ninth round.

Benn then claimed the WBC super middleweight title, which he would successfully defend nine times, including a rematch draw with Chris Eubank in 1993, before losing his title to Thulani Malinga in 1996 - he would retire the same year.

Gennady Golovkin

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defeated Gennadiy Golovkin by a majority decision on Sept. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. | Imago/Hoganphotos

Universally agreed upon as either the best middleweight champion or second best behind Marvin Hagler, Gennady Golovkin 42-2-1 with 37 KOs, dominated the 160lbs division for a decade. He was a silent assassin, stalking his prey before knocking them out at will.

Only three men ever went the distance with Golovkin between 2008 and 2022. When he retired, those men were Daniel Jacobs, Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Derevyanchenko. Not only did he have the knockout power, but he also had a granite chin. Golovkin never touched the canvas in his whole professional or amateur career.

'GGG' had two reigns as middleweight champion between 2010 and 2018 and then 2019- 2022 after he lost to Alvarez in their second fight, leading up to his retirement after their third and final fight.

The Kazakh will be best remembered for his first two fights with Canelo, which will go down as all-time great contests, with many believing that Golovkin was robbed of a victory on at least one occasion.

Jackie Nava

Jackie Nava, 40-4-4 with 16 KOs, is a former two-time world champion and a true trailblazer for women's boxing, in a 20-year career beginning in 2001. She made history as the first women's WBC super bantamweight champion in 2005 and was a dominant figure for almost a decade in the division.

The Mexican enjoyed two reigns as super bantamweight champion, with the first from 2005 to 2006 and the second between 2012 and 2015. This second reign also included what is probably the crowning achievement of her career - unifying the WBA and WBC titles against Alicia Ashley and making two defenses as unified champion.

Nava left the sport as a winner in 2022, having been undefeated in her last 17 fights and remembered as one of the best super bantamweights of all-time.

Naoka Fujioka

Naoko Fujioka, 19-3-1 with 7 KOs, is Japan's first five-division world champion. She turned professional in September 2009 and claimed her first world title in May 2011, stopping Mexico's Anabel Ortiz in the eighth round to win the WBC minimumweight belt.

In November 2013, she moved up three weight divisions to outpoint compatriot Naoko Yamaguchi, taking the WBA super-flyweight title. She then won the WBO bantamweight title in October 2015, defeating South Korea's Hee Jung Yuh.

After two failed attempts at the WBA flyweight title - a points loss to Germany's Susi Kentikian in Stuttgart in 2014 and a defeat in Mexico to Jessica Chávez in 2016 - she secured the vacant WBA flyweight belt in March 2017, stopping Isabel Millán by TKO in the tenth round.

She completed her five-division conquest in December 2017 by defeating Yokasta Valle on points to claim the vacant WBO junior-flyweight title. In October 2025, she was named as a 2026 inductee into the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame.