Canelo Alvarez Reveals How Many Fights He Has Left

Time in sports remains undefeated against elite athletes. No one can maintain the same pace they did in their 20s.

Boxing takes that axiom to an elevated degree. Not only does natural aging affect reflexes and speed, but absorbing punches takes its toll. By nature, boxing isn't really an older person's game, unless you're Bernard Hopkins or 1990s George Foreman, who are anomalies.

Canelo Alvarez turned 36 on July 18. While 36 does not seem old, the sheer number of rounds the future Hall of Famer competed in remains stunning. The Guadalajara native pushed through over 500 rounds. With that said, he will still face Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight championship. Yet, in a sit-down with Ariel Helwani, Canelo can see the end of his career approaching.

Canelo Alvarez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Canelo reveals how many fights he has left

"Maybe three or four more fights for me, because I have other goals outside of boxing too," Canelo said.

With such a small window, will Alvarez attempt to clean out the 168-pound division? Right now, the division consists of Jaime Munguia, whom Alvarez defeated back in 2024; Osleys Iglesias, who holds the IBF version of the title; and Hamzah Sheeraz, who holds the WBO title. Those fights may not draw massive fan interest or paydays, but they leave the game with history.

Speaking of pay, Alvarez set the record straight, but he also explained his motivation goes beyond money.

"I don’t need anything... I’ve done it all in boxing, and I’m good [financially]. But I still love boxing. Every time I fight, I break records, and that’s my motivation. You need something in life to keep your mind busy and motivated. Right now, my motivation is boxing."

If Alvarez doesn't attempt to stand atop the super middleweight division once more, moving up or down could become an option. For example, WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames would give the veteran a slick challenger who would want to stand in the middle of the ring and trade punches. In essence, Alvarez can either finish his career safely or in thrilling fashion.

Amid the discussions around the end of his career, Canelo will face Mbilli next, a fighter who wants to push the pace. Outside of defending his championship, the opportunity to defeat a generational fighter will be his biggest motivation.

As Canelo Alvarez's career looks to end in the next couple of years, what will he be most remembered for?