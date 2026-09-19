Hamzah Sheeraz Vacates WBO Title Amid Janibek Alimkhanuly Fight Negotiations

Just four months after clinching his first world championship, Hamzah Sheeraz's title reign has come to an abrupt end without even suffering a loss in the ring.

Sheeraz, 27, finally got over the hump by demolishing Alem Begic in a WBO super middleweight title fight in May. He has since notched a title defense with a majority decision win over Simon Zachenhuber in July.

Sheeraz's title reign was set to receive its stiffest test to date when the organization ordered him to make his next title defense against former middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. However, within days of Queensberry Promotions winning the matchup purse bid, Sheeraz has elected to vacate the belt, the WBO announced on social media.

"The World Boxing Organization confirms that Queesberry Promotions has formally notified the organization in writing that Hamzah Sheeraz, after consideration of the terms resulting from the purse bid proceedings concerning his mandatory championship obligation against official mandatory challenger Janibek Alimkhanuly, has elected not to proceed with the contest and has voluntarily relinquished his WBO Super Middleweight World Championship," the statement read.

"The WBO acknowledges and respects the decision communicated by Hamzah Sheeraz and his team, as well as the right of fighters and their teams to make decisions concerning their professional careers in accordance with what they consider to be in the fighter's best interest. The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Hamzah, and we sincerely wish him and his team all the very best and continued success as he moves forward in his professional career."

Official Statement: Hamzah Sheeraz has voluntarily relinquished his WBO Super Middleweight World Championship.



The WBO World Championship Committee will issue its ruling on the division on Monday, September 21. pic.twitter.com/vTVq2pL7Qm — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) September 18, 2026

The Englishman reportedly vacated the title due to being unhappy with his offered purse for the fight, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael. Queensberry won the purse bid with a $1,001,809 offer, giving Sheeraz roughly $750,000 for the title fight.

Sheeraz's promoter, Queensberry, won the purse bid, but the fight had not yet been officially signed. Sheeraz had voiced his discontent with the order to fight Alimkhanuly since the mandate got announced.

Hamzah Sheeraz vacates title after calling WBO 'disgraceful'

WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz | IMAGO/PA Images

Sheeraz has voiced his frustration with the mandate on numerous occasions before vacating the title, most notably calling it "disgraceful" on 'The Ariel Helwani Show' in August.'

"I think [ordering Alimkhanuly] is a joke," Sheeraz said. "I think what the WBO has done here is disgraceful to the sport of boxing. What they're essentially doing is rewarding someone who's been popped. On top of that, they're not only rewarding him for being popped, but while he's still serving a ban... I just think it's bad for the sport of boxing."

Hamzah Sheeraz weighs in on the WBO ordering a fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly following Janibek’s positive drug test and reducing his suspension:



"I think it's a joke. I think what the WBO have done here is disgraceful to the sport of boxing as well.



What they're essentially… pic.twitter.com/sunPPA1bhn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2026

Alimkhanuly has not fought since a failed VADA anti-doping test pulled him from his scheduled 160-pound title fight with Erickson Lubin in December 2025. Alimkhanuly was stripped of the WBO and IBF middleweight titles and slapped with a 12-month suspension, which has since been reduced.