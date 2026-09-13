Can Jaron Ennis Turn Atlanta Into a Boxing Hotspot in 154-Pound Unification Fight?

In collecting another pair of world championships, Jaron "Boots" Ennis set his sights higher with his recent knockout of Xander Zayas.

Leaving his home area to seek more championships, Ennis hopes Atlanta will allow him to make history. Georgia's capital is the favored destination for Ennis and IBF light middleweight champion Josh Kelly.

Matchroom wants the fight to take place later this year at the State Farm Arena, either in November or December, per a report from Dan Rafael. In effect, they are choosing to invest in Ennis' drawing ability as an exciting fighter. A city known for sports fandom, Atlanta could provide the ideal backdrop for the unification bout. The location also presents opportunities for various stakeholders.

NEWS: Per sources involved, the Boots Ennis-Josh Kelly 154 unification fight Matchroom is putting together will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta though exact date is not set (late November/December). #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 10, 2026

Should Ennis game on Georgia?

As mentioned, Atlanta is a hub of sports activities. The Atlanta Braves, Hawks, and Falcons call the region home. Additionally, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, and several HBCUs are within the city limits. The University of Georgia also sits less than two hours away. Under those circumstances, sports matter.

However, from a sports perspective, the city lacks a fight-week culture that would draw fans into it. New York, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia have stronger boxing cultures that make fights a weekly event rather than a one-off.

Additionally, ticket sales could either be a sign of praise or an indictment of Ennis' ability to draw fans. It's a risk right now. The WBA and WBO champion is gaining popularity and recognition for his active, defense-optional style. Yet, is that enough to fill the 18,000-seat State Farm Arena?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ennis vs Kelly clash of styles

On paper, Ennis vs Kelly looks to be the long-heralded battle between two contrasting fighters. Ennis features quickness in his hands and feet, with the ability to accelerate and push the pace. From an agility standpoint, he can avoid punches, but he looks to stand and trade instead, which doesn't always seem like the most effective tactic. However, as an undefeated fighter, you can't really find fault, but you cannot help but question the intelligence of facing bigger punchers while choosing not to defend.

Kelly will need to take Ennis the distance and keep him off-guard by countering and using defense. Since he lacks knockout power, the British fighter will lean on his slickness to emerge as a unified champion.

DOWN GOES MURTAZALIEV IN THE FOURTH!#MurtazalievKelly live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/zwhS3fcs8s — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 31, 2026

Sebastian Fundora still looms in the distance, as do others. If the winner of their fight performs impressively, it could lead to a series of significant matchups in the near future.