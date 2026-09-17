Why Hamzah Sheeraz Believes Christian Mbilli is Custom-Made for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez steps between the ropes on Halloween. With Riyadh as the backdrop, the legendary fighter will hope to silence critics as he looks to defeat WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli.

After looking slow against faster fighters like Terence Crawford, critics believe that Alvarez may have lost more than just one step. Yet WBO super-middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz thinks Mbilli is walking into a nightmare.

In no uncertain terms, the champion made his case for why Alvarez will walk through Mbilli, whose style perfectly fits Canelo's skill set. Furthermore, a recent development in the future Hall of Famer's training could help him.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford | IMAGO / PxImages

Sheeraz pinpoints Mbilli's weakness vs Canelo

Before the Crawford fight, many envisioned Alvarez as a timeless fighter who could throw punches forever. But after a lopsided unanimous decision, the voices of dissent became far louder. Suddenly, Alvarez became old. His counterpunches, once a quick staple, are now obsolete, and he looks slow. Never mind the fact that Crawford is also an all-time great with excellent hand and foot speed.

Speaking on the Mr. Versace Podcast, Sheeraz overlooked the Crawford fight and focused on familiar opponents, which highlights one of Mbilli's weaknesses.

“I truly believe Mbilli is tailor-made for Canelo. He doesn't move his feet. He comes forward. He's there to be hit, and I believe Canelo will get him out of there late. I think if he doesn't get him out of there late, he'll have a very comfortable unanimous decision victory, but in an active fight.”

Christian Mbilli | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Mbilli does not shift from side to side; he moves like a 168-pound heavyweight, barely lifting his feet. Yet, he is an effective finisher, blessed with thunderous power. Still, you can tell he's about to throw a power shot as his technique betrays him due to a lack of agility. This is where Alvarez's counterpunching flies into focus. He should be able to beat Mbilli to the action, catching him before any heavy punches land.

Sheeraz maintains that Alvarez isn't done in the ring. Whether he's passively trying to draw interest for a fight or not, he remains adamant in his assessment.

"I don't see it being the end of Canelo, and I'll tell you why. Canelo's last two performances have been against, I wouldn't say negative, but slick fighters. William Scull, very negative. He'd make anyone look bad. Stylistically, it wasn't ideal for Canelo. Crawford is Crawford. He's a special fighter. You could put anyone in with him, and he's dealing with him. It's as simple as that."

Scull, a former IBF champion, emphasizes quickness and a defensive style that frustrates traditional fighters who want to box and not just throw. While Alvarez won on points, he did not look as crisp as he normally does.

Crawford, on the other hand, is an elite fighter whose inside-out movement contributes to his status as an all-time great. Fighters don't look great against Crawford. If Alvarez does defeat Mbilli, Sheeraz could be next in a unification fight. Granted, the WBO champion is not a household name, but Alvarez could be fighting to cement his legacy.