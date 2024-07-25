Historic Boxing Event Set for Santa Monica Pier
By Mohamed Bahaa
In an extraordinary turn of events, the iconic Santa Monica Pier will host its inaugural professional boxing matches at the end of this month, immediately following Terence Crawford’s public workout.
Pioneering Boxing Night on the Pier
On Wednesday, July 31, American boxing sensation Terence Crawford will conduct his customary fight week workout in preparation for his bout against Israil Madrimov on Saturday, August 3. This event, however, will be unique. For the first time, the workout will be succeeded by a professional boxing card, a move announced by HE Turki Al Sheikh, the mastermind behind the 'Riyadh Season Card'.
A Night of Rising Stars
The evening will feature three promising fighters in a compact, action-packed event. Headlining the show, Marc Castro, an unbeaten American super-featherweight with a record of 12-0 (8 KOs), will face George Acosta. Castro, a highly touted prospect, is under the promotion of renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.
In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov, an undefeated Uzbek welterweight contender with a 15-0 (9 KOs) record, will take on Miguel Parra. Giyasov is on a quest for a world title and looks to solidify his position as a top contender.
The event will kick off with a bout between Nathan Lugo and Ray Corona. Lugo, a newly signed super-middleweight prospect with a 1-0 (1 KO) record, has recently joined Frank Warren’s promotional powerhouse, Queensberry Promotions. His impressive amateur career has set high expectations for his professional journey.
Promising Beginnings
“I feel very honoured coming straight out of the amateurs and immediately stepping into a powerhouse promotional company such as Queensberry” Lugo stated. “It has a very rich and amazing history within the sport and promotes the careers of today’s best boxers. I know with their guidance and leadership I will make history.”
This historic event promises to be a memorable evening for boxing fans and a significant milestone for the Santa Monica Pier, marking its debut as a professional boxing venue. With a lineup of emerging talent, the night is set to deliver high-octane action and showcase the future stars of the sport.