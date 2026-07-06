How Much Ryan Garcia Lost to Frank Warren in Mexico vs England World Cup Bet

Ryan Garcia has lost a high-stakes wager against Queensberry Promotions boss Frank Warren, backing Mexico to beat England at the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico is one of three host nations at this year's World Cup and had made it out of their group and through their first knockout game in the round of 32, but in the round of 16, came up against one of the favorites to win the tournament, England.

Garcia is American by birth, but is incredibly proud of and vocal about his Mexican heritage both inside and outside the ring. Therefore, he was backing Mexico to beat the Three Lions, given their current form and with a strong home-field advantage at the Estadio Azteca, which sits at over 7000 feet above sea level.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

But it was not to be for the hosts as England won a dramatic and enthralling match that went down to the very last second, 3-2, whilst playing with only 10 men for almost a third of the game.

Ryan Garcia loses $100,000 bet to Frank Warren

Garcia will, however, be feeling more than just the disappointment of defeat, as he will now be $100,000 lighter after he wagered Frank Warren that Mexico would win the match. Garcia reached out to Warren last week ahead of the fixture and put the bet to him.

Warren promptly responded: "Hey Champ, I love a bet. Let's speak later and set the terms. It's coming home."

For two men as wealthy as they are, it was warming to see that the terms of the bet were not for personal gain, but for charity. After England secured their victory, rather than revel in his new riches, Warren publicly posted two charities that Garcia could donate the funds to.

Great match @RyanGarcia, two exciting and excellent teams. Viva Mexico🇲🇽 Viva England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



There’s a couple of brilliant UK charities I’m involved with -https://t.co/ovf2sDqrV9 and https://t.co/a4nvxJiyBZ 🥊 — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) July 6, 2026

The charities are BoxWise, which uses boxing as a means by which to support young people, and DEBRA UK, which funds research into epidermolysis bullosa and supports those living with the condition

And Garcia was quick to respond this morning, replying to Warren, "I’ll get that 100k to charity for Frank asap."

I’ll get that 100k to charity for Frank asap. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 6, 2026

Garcia wants his revenge in the ring

Garcia has now promised to seek his revenge the way he knows best, the noble art of pugilism. He posted on his social media: "I promise I will defeat Conor Benn and redeem Mexico to the point where England won’t be able to wake up."

Conor Benn is one of the most exciting young British welterweights, and he is currently in line to be next for a shot at Garcia's recently acquired WBC welterweight title since his rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr last year.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

The two have been engaged in various social media back-and-forths, claiming they will knock the other out. There was a date teased for a fight by Garcia, who said that they would be fighting in September, but there has not been any official announcement yet.

This is likely due to the ongoing feud between Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Benn's new promoter Dana White's Zuffa boxing.

It would surely be a firecracker fight between two of the current faces of boxing, and a great grudge match with England 1-0 up on the scorecards.