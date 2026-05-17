Ryan Garcia Seemingly Announces Conor Benn Fight on Live Stream

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia seemed to let it slip that he will be fighting Zuffa Boxing star Conor Benn in his next outing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fresh off the biggest win of his career over Mario Barrios to win his first world title, Garcia has been campaigning to fight Benn for months. He indirectly announced the fight is close to being done on a Kick stream, saying he is fighting "someone from the UK next" before calling out "Conor Bum."

"My next fight is September 12," Garcia said on a Kick stream. "I can't announce it yet, but there are some people from the UK that need an a**-whooping. The guy I might fight next is from the UK... It's gonna be in Vegas [at] T-Mobile [Arena]... You hear that, Conor Bum? My guy is gonna walk me out. Go get a goofy from England to walk you out."

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn September 12th per Ryan Garcia 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y9tcnWyZPZ — Vinny’s Corner (@VinnysCorner1) May 17, 2026

Benn is the WBC's No. 1 welterweight contender, putting him in line to compete for Garcia's title soon. The only roadblock is the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Benn has shown equal interest in the fight on social media, but he recently signed a multi-year extension with Zuffa Boxing, which seemingly threw a wrench in the plans. However, while Dana White has yet to work with any other promoters, he has collaborated with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, for whom Benn last fought.

Benn made his official Zuffa Boxing debut against former super welterweight champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn on track for massive 147-pound title fight

Zuffa Boxing star Conor 'The Destroyer' Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

Despite coming off the win, Garcia is still just 2-2 with one no-contest in his last five fights. His win over Barrios followed a disappointing loss to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero and a no-contest with Devin Haney due to a positive PED test.

Regardless, Garcia remains one of the biggest stars in boxing and is at the highest point of his career after dominating Barrios. He has since been linked to rematches with either Haney or Romero, but has insisted that his sights have always been locked on Benn.

Benn has yet to compete for a world title in his 26-fight career, but he rivals Garcia as one of the biggest stars in the welterweight division. 'The Destroyer' saw his following increase immensely following his two-fight rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr., which he ended with a dominant decision win over 'Next Gen.'