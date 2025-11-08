How To Watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez will look to defend his 175 lbs title for the first time on November 22, against the seasoned Anthony Yarde. Benavidez is coming off a unanimous decision win against David Morrell in his last outing back in February.

Yarde, meanwhile, beat Lyndon Arthur via unanimous decision back in April. Not long after the Morrell win, interim champion Benavidez was promoted since undisputed champion Dmitry Bivol vacated the WBC belt.

Benavidez vs Yarde promises fireworks. Benavidez is all about action whenever he fights. Yarde, interestingly, is cut from the same cloth. Twenty-four of his 27 professional wins have come via knockout, and the Brit has heavy hands and has seen it all inside the ring.

It's a scintillating contest, to say the least. Ahead of the fight, let's have a look at more details on Benavidez vs Yarde.

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde Tale of the Tape

David Benavidez Anthony Yarde Age 28 34 Height 6'2" 6' Reach 74.5 inches 72 inches Record 30-0-0 27-3-0 KOs 24 24

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde preview

Benavidez fights with an all gas and no brakes motto, and he has never been gun-shy, so it's hard to imagine he would be against Yarde. Hence, 'The Mexican Monster' should be expected to come forward from the opening bell and take the attack to Yarde.

Yarde, though, packs a serious punch. Morrell scored a flush knockdown against Benavidez, although the latter was more off balance than hurt. Hence, there will be openings for Yarde to land if Benavidez chooses his reckless abandon style.

That said, Benavidez's volume is just too much to handle, and he will look to overwhelm Yarde, who definitely has his work cut out for him against one of the best fighters in the world.

Benavidez vs Yarde date

Date: November 22, 2025

Benavidez vs Yarde will headline the Ring IV card on November 22, 2025.

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde time

Time: TBA

Benavidez vs Yarde location

Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Benavidez vs Yarde will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Benavidez vs Yarde

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

Benavidez vs Yarde will be available to watch on DAZN PPV.

Benavidez vs Yarde card

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde: WBC light heavyweight title

Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney: WBO welterweight title

Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes: WBO lightweight title

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez: WBA, WBC, and IBF super flyweight titles