Jake Paul Shares Gruesome Surgery Update After Anthony Joshua Knockout

Many members of the boxing community got exactly what they were hoping for when Jake Paul was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the sixth round of their December 19 fight.

This outcome didn't come as a surprise, given that Joshua was a gigantic favorite and had a significant size and skill advantage over Paul.

However, some believe that Paul wouldn't last a single round against the Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion. But the former YouTuber managed to last more than half the fight by staying on his bicycle and staying defensive, avoiding Joshua's power shots.

But Joshua began landing once Paul started getting tired and was moving around less. Ultimately, Joshua knocked Paul down twice in the fifth round, which suggested it was nearly the beginning of the end for Paul. Then Joshua put a stamp on things by flooring Paul with a clean right hand in the sixth round that ended the fight.

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul is knocked down by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jake Paul Provides Surgery Update After Broken Jaw From Joshua Knockout

A video of Jake Paul mouthing, "Wow!" in the moments after getting blasted by Joshua has gone viral. And in his post-fight interview, Jake suggested that the punch broke his jaw. Since then, photos have been released showing that Jake was correct and that his jaw was broken in two places as a result of this brutal knockout punch from his opponent.

Jake posted this photo on his X account after the fight with the caption, "Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days."

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Jake was just joking about the Canelo bit, of course, as he won't be able to fight anytime soon after that gruesome jaw injury. In fact, he won't be able to do many things because of that jaw, which he conveyed with an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

"Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :(," Paul wrote in the post's caption, which included a photo of him in a hospital bed."

MORE: Jake Paul Net Worth

The fact that Jake needed surgery after the double jaw fracture (and therefore can't eat solid foods for the next week) shows how vicious that punch was.

One positive from this is that those who have doubted whether Paul's fights are rigged or that they were somehow scripted now have to eat their words — which is more than Paul will be able to eat for a while.