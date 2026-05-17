How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Ten months after reclaiming undisputed status with a big win over Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk will only put one of his belts on the line against former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.
The fight is the first of its kind for Usyk, who has faced a murderer's row since moving up to heavyweight in 2019. 'The Cat' has gone a combined 6-0 against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the last five years to firmly establish himself as the best heavyweight boxer on the planet.
Usyk is now allowing worlds to collide by taking on arguably the greatest heavyweight kickboxer of all time in Verhoeven. The 37-year-old Dutchman brings a 66-10 kickboxing record to the table, but is just 1-0 in professional boxing.
Usyk and Verhoeven headline an eight-fight card at the Giza Necropolis in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. 'Glory in Giza' will be an open-air event with the iconic pyramids in the background.
Former WBC middleweight title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz features in the co-main event, taking on Alem Begic for the vacant WBO 168-pound title. Sheeraz, whose last title fight ended in a draw with Carlos Adames, is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in his super middleweight debut.
Jack Catterall and Shakhram Giyasov also compete for a vacant belt on the undercard, dueling for the vacant WBA welterweight title. Catterall is officially 0-2 in world title fights, losing a pair of split decisions to Josh Taylor in 2022 and Arnold Barboza in 2025. However, many still believe that he was robbed of the decision against Taylor.
WBO female super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta will be the first champion to put her belt on the line on the night, defending the 115-pound title against rising star Mai Soliman in the fourth fight of the night.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven date
Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven time
Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven
Watch: DAZN
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven location:
Location: Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight card
- (C) Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven - for the WBC heavyweight title
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic - for the vacant WBO super middleweight title
- Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov - for the vacant WBA welterweight title
- Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. - heavyweight
- (C) Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman - for the WBO female super flyweight title
- Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley - cruiserweight
- Mahmoud Mobark vs. Michael Kalyalya - TBA
- Omar Hikal vs. Ali Sserunkuma - welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1