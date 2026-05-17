How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Ten months after reclaiming undisputed status with a big win over Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk will only put one of his belts on the line against former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.

The fight is the first of its kind for Usyk, who has faced a murderer's row since moving up to heavyweight in 2019. 'The Cat' has gone a combined 6-0 against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the last five years to firmly establish himself as the best heavyweight boxer on the planet.

Usyk is now allowing worlds to collide by taking on arguably the greatest heavyweight kickboxer of all time in Verhoeven. The 37-year-old Dutchman brings a 66-10 kickboxing record to the table, but is just 1-0 in professional boxing.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

Usyk and Verhoeven headline an eight-fight card at the Giza Necropolis in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. 'Glory in Giza' will be an open-air event with the iconic pyramids in the background.

Former WBC middleweight title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz features in the co-main event, taking on Alem Begic for the vacant WBO 168-pound title. Sheeraz, whose last title fight ended in a draw with Carlos Adames, is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in his super middleweight debut.

Jack Catterall and Shakhram Giyasov also compete for a vacant belt on the undercard, dueling for the vacant WBA welterweight title. Catterall is officially 0-2 in world title fights, losing a pair of split decisions to Josh Taylor in 2022 and Arnold Barboza in 2025. However, many still believe that he was robbed of the decision against Taylor.

An unbelievable night of boxing action takes over the Pyramids of Giza next Saturday 🤩



Get your tickets now 🎟️: https://t.co/OsHAxqIJF3



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/H5z1VOjPb1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 16, 2026

WBO female super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta will be the first champion to put her belt on the line on the night, defending the 115-pound title against rising star Mai Soliman in the fourth fight of the night.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven date

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven time

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven

Watch: DAZN

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven location:

Location: Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight card

(C) Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven - for the WBC heavyweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic - for the vacant WBO super middleweight title

Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov - for the vacant WBA welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. - heavyweight

(C) Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman - for the WBO female super flyweight title

Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley - cruiserweight

Mahmoud Mobark vs. Michael Kalyalya - TBA

Omar Hikal vs. Ali Sserunkuma - welterweight