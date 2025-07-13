Hamzah Sheeraz Knocks Out Edgar Berlanga In 5th Round, Dominates In Statement Win
There's a new contender at super-middleweight, and he hails from Berkshire, England.
Hamzah Sheeraz makes an emphatic statement, knocking out Edgar Berlanga in the fifth round in his debut at 168 lbs. In arguably the biggest fight of his career, Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) put on the best possible performance.
The bout took place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.
The first few rounds was a feeling out process for both boxers, gauging ranges while also testing each others' power. Being the taller fighter, Sheeraz had the reach advantage and had success with the jab early. That punch would be a key factor towards the later rounds.
As Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) began opening up and becoming aggressive, Sheeraz did as well. In Round 4, everything changed. Sheeraz's began throwing a lead hook off his jab, which hurt Berlanga. A flurry of hooks would then lead to Berlanga on the canvas. He would eventually get up, but then get put down again with a similar combination.
Berlanga would be on shaky legs going into the fifth round. One lead hook combination later, the fight was stopped and Sheeraz would secure the biggest win of his career to date.
Sheeraz instantly became one of the most dangerous punchers not only at 168 lbs, but in boxing. The combination of his length, power and the speed in his combination makes him a very dangerous opponent.
He's now an instant contender at super-middleweight, and could definately be in line for a fight against undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez. Along with Diego Pacheco, Christian Mbilli and Osleys Iglesias, Sheeraz is now leading the way for the next era in the division.
Super-middleweight better watch out, because there's a new name in the top five.
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson Puts On Masterclass, Beats William Zepeda By UD To Retain WBC Lightweight Title
Taylor vs Serrano Undercard Results: Alycia Baumgardner Stays Undisputed At Record-Breaking Event
Jake Paul Pulls Receipts On Dana White's Cocaine, Steroid Test Wager Claim
Paul Smith Breaks Down How 2-Minute Rounds Will Impact Serrano vs Taylor III Fight