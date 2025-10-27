Boxing

How To Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will put his unbeaten record on the line when he takes on Erickson Lubin.

On November 8th in Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Erickson Lubin will go toe-to-toe in a headline clash at Dickies Arena for the interim WBC World Super Welterweight title.

Ortiz Jr. goes into the bout with a professional record of 23-0, with 21 of his wins coming by way of stoppage. As for Lubin, he has a 27-2 record, scoring 19 knockout wins.

Former world title challenger Lubin has been bested by some of the best modern super welterweights in Sebastian Fundora and Jermell Charlo. However, since his 2022 loss to Fundora, 'The Hammer' has three straight wins.

As for Ortiz Jr., he will go into the super welterweight headliner off the back of an impressive win over Israil Madrimov in February. A win for either man will put them in pole position to take on a full champion of the division.

The current holder of the WBC title is Fundora, while Ortiz Jr. has also been linked to a fight with Jaron 'Boots' Ennis.

Still aged just 27, Ortiz Jr. is considered to be one of the brightest stars at 154 pounds, a weight class that is currently brimming with talent and huge names.

The co-main event is also an intriguing matchup as lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield puts his 19-0 record on the line against Joseph 'JoJo' Diaz (33-8-1). Schofield will look to etch his name into title contention after withdrawing from his bout with Shakur Stevenson in February due to illness.

The prospect Schofield is coming off of an impressive first-round knockout over Tevin Farmer in June, where he earned his 13th professional win via stoppage.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin Date

Date: November 8, 2025

Ortiz vs Lubin will take place on November 8th, 2025.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Ortiz Jr vs Lubin will start at 8 p.m. EST with the estimated ringwalk taking place at 11 p.m. EST. Prelims start at 4:05 p.m. EST.

How to Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin

Watch: DAZN

Ortiz Jr vs Lubin will be watchable exclusively on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin Location

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin Fight Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs Erickson Lubin - Interim WBC World Super Welterweight Title

Floyd Schofield vs Joseph Diaz - Lightweight bout

Darius Fulghum vs David Stevens - Super Middleweight bout

Joshua Edwards vs Zeno Vooris - Heavyweight bout

