Okolie vs Tetteh Preview & Prediction

Former world champion Lawrence Okolie heads to Nigeria, a country to which he has blood ties, but also one where he hopes to reignite his campaign for a heavyweight title shot.

Okolie, born in London to Nigerian parents, had been hoping to collide with UK rival Dillian Whyte. Given that Whyte was last seen getting blown out in one round by Moses Ituama, the most promising heavyweight contender at the moment, such a fight would have gauged how Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) is developing as a heavyweight.

“I’ve fought all over the world, but this Lagos card is special. Okolie headlining Africa for the first time, Tony Yoka bringing heavyweight fire, Harley Benn stepping up to the big stage, and Detty December behind us, we’re giving fans a night they’ll never forget,” said former champion Amir Khan, who is promoting this fight along with Dr Ezekiel Adamu, the CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions.

How This Fight Fits In The Heavyweight Picture

Instead, he'll face Ghanaian heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh (23-3, 20 KOs). Tetteh, in his last two fights, faced Frazer Clarke in the United Kingdom and Dillian Whyte in Gibraltar. He lost those fights and will lose to Okolie, but it’s surely been a lucrative run for Tetteh, who prior to his fight with Whyte had only a stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois to his name. Okolie will likely batter Tetteh, but a stoppage might not be in the cards.

Aug 21, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Tony Victor James Yoka (FRA) on the podium after winning the gold medal after the super heavyweight boxing competition during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Riocentro - Pavilion 6. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

Okolie likely won’t get a title shot next, even if he gets through Tetteh quite quickly.

Also on the card is former Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka of France against 41-year-old Patrick “Big Patrick” Korte (23-5-1) of Germany in a ten-round match. The only thing big about this fight is Korte's ring moniker, "Big Patrick." Yoka should run through him as he looks to get back in the European title mix. Yoka has long traded on his rare Olympic boxing gold for France, and the clock is ticking on his career.

A match between Okolie vs. Yoka (14-3, 11 KOs) could be a decent main event in a future card if the “France vs. United Kingdom” angle is hyped sufficiently.

This is indeed what promoter Ezekiel Adamu may have in mind. Adamu has put boxing events in West Africa back on the map. This one will include a host of musical concerts in support of this event. The fight card is slated for the Detty December Festival Grounds in Lagos, Nigeria. In a mini-Riyadh Season, the Detty December lineup will also feature musical performances from Gunna and Busta Rhymes.

Benn There, Done That?

Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs), the former Ghanaian soldier, is a colorful fighter. He has a bit of a cult following for his valiant stand against Callum Simpson, where he gave the Barnsley fighter trouble in spots on his way to a 5th-round stoppage loss.

He also gave a good account of himself against Tyler Denny earlier this year, though Ahorgah was dropped in that fight. Ahorgah appears in military uniform at press events and makes the rounds in the stands in an attempt to grow an army of fans

Nigel Benn, pictured, has a fighting brother a well Harley Benn. | IMAGO / kolbert-press

The potential following of Harley Benn (9-2, 1 KO) is much, much greater when it comes to fandom. Benn is boxing royalty as the son of two-division world champion Nigel Benn and brother to Conor Benn. Where the career of this Benn is headed is unclear, but Elvis is certainly going to make this one an intriguing super middleweight contest and Benn’s biggest fight to date. Never count Ahorgah out in a fight, but he does tend to fade in the middle rounds.

How To Watch Okolie vs Tetteh Preview

Time: 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. GMT / 7 p.m. local

Watch: DAZN

Location: Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria.