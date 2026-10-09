IBA Bare Knuckle Plans to Expand and Launch a Competition

The International Boxing Association has announced a new amateur boxing format.

The inaugural event of IBA Elite – the IBA President's Cup 2026 – will take place from November 25 to December 5, 2026. That same month, the IBA will return to Miami and will have more boxing events planned, including a heavyweight title fight.

"It will be like a World Championship, of equivalent size and scale. It is an open event, and it will be a real eye-opener. More than 120 National Federations have already registered for the Congress, and we still have weeks to go," said Chris Roberts OBE, who is the Secretary General and CEO of the IBA.

The President's Cup will be an open international competition with a total prize fund of USD 3 million. The new competition adds another major event to the IBA calendar as the organization looks to expand both its international tournament structure and its footprint in the United States.

The press conference in Istanbul was ostensibly to announce a heavyweight clash between British-Zimbabwean contender Derek Chisora and Murat Gassiev for both the WBA and IBA titles. The IBA title does not see itself as a competing promoting organization and thus this would not be a "unification" bout.

Derek Chisora | IMAGO / PA Images

However, it's unclear which WBA title could be on the line. Gassiev, the regular WBA champion, is arguing that he should be elevated to WBA "Super" champion. That vacant belt is slated to be on the line when Tyson Fury takes on Anthony Joshua on December 14 in Cardiff.

IBA bare-knuckle plans big USA expansion

During the press conference for the event, IBA confirmed it will return to the United States with another event.

"In December we will be in Miami, and next year we plan 5 IBA bare-knuckle events in the US in total," said President Kremlev.

An IBA spokesperson told KO On SI that the event date has not been confirmed.

In July, the IBA had its first U.S. bare-knuckle event. IBA Bare Knuckle 6 took place on July 18, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center. MMA star Jon Jones hosted it, and former boxing world champion Javier Fortuna was among those fighting in the ring.

The planned December return suggests Miami could become an important base for the IBA's push into the U.S. market. Five additional bare-knuckle events in 2027 would also mark a significant expansion after the organization made its American debut in the format this summer.