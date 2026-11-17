The co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua could be in jeopardy as a fighter has reportedly pulled out of his fight on December 11.

After nearly a decade of circling each other, Fury and Joshua finally agreed to fight in April of this year. What followed was months of vitriol and controversy surrounding the location of the fight.

Madison Square Garden and Wembley emerged as early favorites, but they both fell by the wayside as MSG was rejected by Joshua and Hearn. Wembley did not have the licensing to stay open late enough to meet Netflix's desire to include the global market.

The fight finally landed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and the first fight that landed on the undercard was Opetaia making a shock heavyweight debut against Deontay Wilder, despite what seemed like an inevitable fight against David Benavidez on the horizon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off during the announcement | Getty Images for Netflix

Jai Opetaia pulls out of Wilder fight

The fight was initially met with mixed reactions, as some accused Opetaia of choosing to make his debut against a struggling former champion to boost his name to the top of the heavyweight rankings. But that may not matter now, as boxing insider Dan Rafael has reported that Opetaia has pulled out of the fight for an undisclosed reason.

"Per sources, Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from the Deontay Wilder fight set for Dec. 11 on the #FuryJoshua Netflix undercard," Rafael posted on social media.

“The plan is for Wilder to still fight if they can find a suitable replacement and one distinct possibility is a rematch with Derek Chisora."

BREAKING: Per sources, Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from the Deontay Wilder fight set for Dec. 11 on the #FuryJoshua Netflix undercard. The plan is for Wilder to still fight if they can find a suitable replacement and one distinct possibility is a rematch with Derek Chisora. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 17, 2026

The last time we saw Opetaia in action was an impressive TKO victory over former WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian in what was his second fight for Zuffa Boxing, his new promoter, which sadly resulted in him being stripped of his IBF cruiserweight title for the second time

Will Chisora replace Wilder?

If Rafael's report is true and a rematch with Derek Chisora is on the cards, Wilder may well consider himself a lucky man, as he labored to a win against the fan-favorite Brit last time out. In the eyes of many, it would be a drastically different result if he took on a man ten years his younger in Opetaia, rather than a man one year his senior in 'Del Boy'.

Wilder has already, however, had a public offer from another top-10-ranked heavyweight who is also a former cruiserweight. Richard Riakporhe called out the 'Bronze Bomber' shortly after the report was posted.

Wilder is now has a record of 45-4-1 | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

“I hear Jai Opetaia is injured,” the Briton tweeted. “[Deontay Wilder] I will fight you on less than 4 weeks notice. I am ready for 12 full rounds. None of this eight round business, let's go @netflix @Sela @Turki_alalshikh.”

Riakporhe would be a more than adequate opponent for Wilder. In his last outing, the 'Midnight Train' stopped Jeamie TKV in five rounds to become the British heavyweight champion.