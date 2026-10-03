How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

After nearly a decade of waiting, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are finally facing off in an epic all-British heavyweight grudge match in Cardiff, Wales.

Fury and Joshua have been dancing around each other for years, with a fight nearly materializing on multiple occasions, most notably in 2021, when it could have been for the undisputed heavyweight world titles.

That is all history now, and all that matters is that they and the fans will get to see who the greatest British heavyweight of this generation, coming to an end, really was.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Smooth sailing is far from how it has been since these two signed their contracts in April, with constant public and private disagreements about contractual obligations such as where the fight is to be held.

Joshua and Hearn have a contract that says the fight must be in the UK, which has led to the Principality playing host, as Wembley Stadium cannot stay open late enough for the early hours of the morning start that Netflix and Turki Alalshikh desire.

The other, more personal disagreement has been the involvement of Dana White and Zuffa Boxing, which Alalshikh and Netflix have given the green light, but Hearn says the contract stipulated no inclusion of any kind for White and his promotion.

During all of this, Fury and Joshua undertook warm-up fights. Both men were coming off the back of losses to recognized opponents (excluding Joshua's victory over Jake Paul. Fury lost to Usyk for a second time, and Joshua was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Fury was up first and comfortably outpointed Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, followed by Joshua, who overcame two first-round knockdowns to finish Kristian Prenga in the second round.

Fury actually went out again the day after Joshua in July, and beat the aged Mariusz Wach behind closed doors in Thailand.

The warm-up fights did not drum up the hype those involved were hoping for, as it revealed both men were probably past their best. But it is, without a doubt, a too-close-to-call contest that will have the eyes of the world in December.

Here is how you can be one of those sets of eyes.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua time

Time: TBA

Reports suggest Fury and Joshua's ringwalks could take place around 1:30-2 a.m.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Watch: Netflix

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua location

Location: The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight card

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua - Heavyweight

The rest of the fight card is yet to be announced